Scouting America Welcomes New National Executive Board Members

IRVING, TX, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America is proud to announce the selection of five new National Executive Board members. The Annual Election of the National Executive Board (NEB) of the National Council of Scouting America was held on May 7, 2024, during the National Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

“I am honored to work beside these dedicated servant leaders as we work together to chart a path for Scouting America’s future,” said Brad Tilden, national chair of the Scouting America National Executive Board. “As the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, Scouting America is prepared to welcome the next generation of Scouts and their families to the benefits of scouting.”

Supporting the work of Scouting America and providing mission-based leadership and strategic governance, the NEB consists of between 40 and 48 members who are elected to serve for a term of four (4) years, with a maximum of three consecutive terms (12 consecutive years).

Laurie Champion, managing director at Marsh & McLennan Companies, has served as the Michigan Crossroads Council president and on numerous BSA committees and groups, including the National Program Safety Subcommittee, Insurance Advisory Group, National Governance Task Force and Scouts BSA Committee. Champion is a member of the Risk & Insurance Management Society, and a chartered property casualty underwriter. She volunteers for the risk management working group for the city of Saline, Michigan.

Anne-Marie Lamarche is a strategy consultant at Lamarche & Associates with 35 years of experience in marketing strategy and new product development. She has served as council president and area president and was the inaugural chair of National Service Territory 3. Lamarche served on Stanford University’s athletic board and was elected to Stanford Associates, recognizing top volunteers. Lamarche serves at the national, regional, and local levels for the Garden Club of America, for which she is also a photography judge.

Jacob Pruitt is head of Fidelity’s National Charitable Services business unit and president of Fidelity Charitable. He serves as Scoutmaster for Troop 118 in the Pathway to the Rockies Council. He has led strategy and business development for several large asset management firms. Pruitt has served on several nonprofit boards, including the University of Colorado Foundation, the Colorado Springs Health Foundation, Teach for America, and the U.S. Impact Investing Alliance. He is also a decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and has been an honorary commander for the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Max Siegel, CEO of USA Track & Field, has served as president of global operations at Dale Earnhardt Inc., and manager of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program. He has received the North Carolina Motorsports Association Industry Award; the SBJ All In: Leaders in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; and the Sports Inclusion Conference Top Diverse Leaders in Sports honor. Siegel serves as a member of the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) Board of Directors; the NASCAR Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee; the Notre Dame University Law School Advisory Council; and the Martin University Board of Trustees. He has served as a director on the boards of USA Track & Field and the USA Swimming Foundation.

Willy Xiao has held positions at OfficeTogether, which was acquired by Envoy; Meta; and Rippling, one of the world’s fastest growing startups. Xiao is an Eagle Scout and was on the executive committee for the 2019 World Scout Jamboree. He was on the U.S. representative team to the 2017 World Scout Youth Forum and World Scout Conference and served as an external representative for the World Organization of the Scout Movement. He is also on the BSA International Committee.

About Scouting America

Scouting America offers unique programs focused on character development, leadership and outdoor exploration that provides a lifetime of benefits and helps young people be prepared for life.

Scouting invites every youth to a safe, fun place to learn, explore, and grow. Scouting America aims to prepare young people for lives of impact and purpose. We welcome, at every level of our movement, youth and families who wish to live such a life of impact and purpose, guided by the Scout Oath and Law.

More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and currently more than 1 million youth are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country.

To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, visit Scouting.org.