$2.2 Trillion Culinary Tourism Market Outlook, 2029 | Social Media and Digital Influencers Catalyzing Market Growth | Featuring G Adventures, Abercrombie & Kent USA, Greaves Travel, The Travel Corporation

Dublin, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Culinary Tourism Market Outlook, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the market is anticipated to cross USD 2.2 trillion by 2029, increasing from USD 815.59 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow with 19.09% CAGR by 2024-29.

Cultural Exploration and Authentic Experiences

The desire for authentic and immersive travel experiences has become a significant driver for culinary tourism. Travelers seek to go beyond the surface of a destination, aiming to understand its culture and heritage through its food. Culinary tourism offers a genuine and tangible way for individuals to connect with the local way of life, fostering a deeper appreciation for cultural diversity. As more people prioritize cultural exploration in their travel itineraries, the culinary tourism industry experiences a surge in demand. This has led to the growth of specialized food tours, cooking classes, and experiences that provide travelers with an insider's perspective on a destination's culinary traditions.

Social Media and Digital Influencers

The rise of social media platforms has transformed the way people share and discover travel experiences. Food-centric content, including photos and reviews of unique dishes, has become a powerful influencer in shaping travel decisions. Travelers are inspired by the visually appealing and culturally rich food content shared by influencers and fellow travelers. Social media acts as a catalyst for culinary tourism, influencing destination choices and creating trends. Restaurants, street food vendors, and local culinary experiences that garner attention on social media platforms often experience an influx of visitors seeking to recreate the shared experiences. This digital influence contributes to the globalization of food trends and encourages travelers to seek out Instagram-worthy culinary adventures.

Cultural Appropriation and Homogenization

As culinary tourism gains popularity, there is a risk of cultural appropriation and homogenization of local cuisines. In an attempt to cater to the perceived tastes of a global audience, some destinations may modify traditional recipes, diluting the authenticity of the culinary experience. This challenge raises concerns about the preservation of cultural heritage and the potential loss of unique culinary traditions. Striking a balance between catering to diverse tastes and preserving the authenticity of local cuisines is crucial. The challenge lies in encouraging culinary innovation while respecting the cultural roots of traditional dishes. This requires collaboration between local communities, chefs, and the tourism industry to ensure that culinary tourism remains a force for cultural appreciation rather than appropriation.

Environmental Sustainability

The culinary tourism industry, like any other facet of travel, faces challenges related to sustainability. The demand for exotic ingredients and global food trends can contribute to environmental issues, such as overfishing, deforestation, and excessive carbon emissions from food transportation. Balancing the desire for diverse culinary experiences with sustainable practices poses a significant challenge. To address sustainability challenges, there is a growing need for the culinary tourism industry to adopt eco-friendly practices. This includes promoting the use of local and seasonal ingredients, reducing food waste, and implementing sustainable farming and fishing practices. Responsible culinary tourism can contribute positively to environmental conservation and support local communities.

Hyper-Local Experiences

Travelers are increasingly seeking hyper-local culinary experiences that go beyond mainstream tourist destinations. They crave interactions with local chefs, visits to neighborhood markets, and opportunities to engage in traditional cooking methods. This trend reflects a desire for authenticity and a more intimate connection with a destination's culinary culture. The rise of hyper-local experiences has led to the development of niche culinary tours and initiatives that focus on showcasing the unique flavors of specific regions. This trend encourages sustainable practices by supporting local businesses and promoting a deeper understanding of the cultural context in which dishes are created.

Technology Integration

Technology plays a significant role in enhancing the culinary tourism experience. From online platforms that connect travelers with local chefs for personalized cooking classes to augmented reality apps that provide interactive food tours, technology is helping bridge the gap between cultures and making culinary exploration more accessible. The integration of technology in culinary tourism provides innovative solutions to challenges such as language barriers and accessibility. Virtual cooking classes, interactive food maps, and digital storytelling contribute to a more seamless and engaging culinary travel experience, appealing to tech-savvy travelers looking for convenience and personalization.

Recent Developments

November 2023: Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A. announced the launch of an extraordinary journey, Italy and the Palio, which will be hosted by the founder of the company and will be set to depart in August 2024. The journey will provide the experience of culinary delights from Michelin-star restaurants and authentic cooking lessons.

In 2023, Airbnb has introduced the Culinary Adventures program, offering tourists immersive local cuisine experiences. With a focus on food tours and cooking classes, the initiative seeks to provide travelers with authentic and enriching culinary experiences, enhancing their connection to the culture and flavors of the destinations they visit.

In 2023, ITW UXP and Club Vistara join forces in a partnership aimed at boosting the sports tourism business. The collaboration seeks to enhance accessibility, making travel for sports enthusiasts more convenient, providing unique experiences and opportunities for fans to engage with their favorite sports events.

In July 2023, Halekulani, the iconic oceanfront luxury hotel in the heart of Waikiki, announced an exclusive culinary experience in collaboration with The Imperial Hotel Tokyo at La Mer, Hawaii's only AAA Five Diamond, and Forbes Five-Star restaurant. The two prestigious properties will feature a five-course tasting menu comprised of signature dishes prepared by Thierry Voisin, Chef du Cuisine of Les Saisons at Imperial Hotel Tokyo, and Alexandre Trancher, Executive Chef of La Mer at Halekulani.

In July 2023, Astellas Pharma Inc. announced that it has completed the acquisition of IVERIC bio, Inc. concerning the announcement on April 30, 2023, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Berry Merger Sub, Inc.

In July 2023, ADM announced the acquisition of Prairie Pulse to boost its pulse footprint in Canada. Prairie Pulse is the owner of a pulse crop cleaning, milling, and packaging facility in Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, Canada. The plant which includes origination, 12,000 MT of bulk storage, cleaning, milling, sorting, sizing, and bagging is said to double ADM's pulse footprint in the region.

Study Coverage

Historic year: 2018

2018 Base year: 2023

2023 Estimated year: 2024

2024 Forecast year: 2029

Market Segmentation

By Activity Type Culinary Trials Cooking Classes Restaurants Food Festival Others

By Mode of Booking Online Travel Agents (OTA) Traditional Agents Direct Booking

By Tour Domestic International



Segmentation Highlights

The OTAs segment is the highest contributor to the market with major revenue share in 2023. In this group, an online travel agent is a store that sells travel and tourist services online.

The domestic segment of culinary tourism involves travelers exploring culinary experiences within their own country. This segment is the largest due to several factors, including ease of travel, familiarity with the language and customs, and often a lower cost compared to international travel.

Europe dominated the global market by revenue share in 2023. This region dominates the culinary tourism sector owing to its outbound tourism, which is around half of the worldwide outbound tourism.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

G Adventures

Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC

Greaves Travel LLC

The Travel Corporation

Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

Culinary Adventure Co.

Tripadvisor, Inc.

TourRadar

Topdeck Travel

Intrepid Travel

Airbnb, Inc.

Eatwith

Gourmet on Tour

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/64v2qu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.