Asset Marketing Systems Partners with eSignature Group LLC to Offer Medallion Signature Guarantees to Investors

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Asset Marketing Systems Insurance Services, LLC (Asset), a premier distributor of insurance products specializing in Fixed Index Annuities, Fixed Annuities, Life, and Asset-Based Insurance, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with eSignature Group LLC. This collaboration presents a significant advancement from a compliance, convenience, and technology perspectives, allowing U.S. investors to receive a medallion signature guarantee for the transfer of shares valued up to $500,000.



This online ID verification service enables investors to receive a medallion without having to find a physical branch location and is available to all verified shareholders within the United States.

"We are always exploring innovative ways to enhance the shareholder experience, and obtaining medallions has traditionally been a complex process for our insurance only audience," stated Mia Dempsey, Director of New Business at Asset. "With this new service, we are providing a straightforward method for investors to obtain a medallion and streamline their financial transactions."

Seth Farbman, Chairman of eSignature Group LLC, added, "This strategic relationship fulfills a crucial need in the industry by addressing a significant pain point for investors. Our goal is to simplify the process and provide a seamless, convenient, secure and online solution for obtaining a medallion signature guarantee."

Medallions protect shareholders, issuers, and transfer agents against losses resulting from unauthorized transfers. Asset processes numerous transfers each year requiring a medallion signature guarantee. Typically, medallion stamps are offered through financial institutions such as banks and brokerage firms; however, agents generally must have pre-existing relationships and appear in person to obtain the medallion signature guarantee stamp. In recent years, some financial institutions have ceased providing the medallion stamp to customers, making them more challenging to obtain. The introduction of this new service helps overcome this issue.

About Asset Marketing Systems Insurance Services, LLC (Asset)

Asset Marketing Systems Insurance Services, LLC (Asset) is an insurance marketing organization (IMO) committed to meeting their advisors’ needs and embrace innovation. They foster a culture that values seamless information sharing and exceptional client service.

About eSignatureGuarantee.com

eSignatureGuarantee.com is a leading provider of online medallion signature guarantees, offering a secure and convenient solution for investors to obtain medallion stamps without the need for an in-person visit or a pre-existing relationship with a financial institution. By leveraging advanced technology and stringent compliance measures, eSignatureGuarantee.com ensures the safety and efficiency of the signature guarantee process, making it easier for investors to manage their financial transactions. For more info, feel free to reach out to info@esignatureguarantee.com.

