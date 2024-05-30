Dr. Phillip Oberg Joins Utah Gastro in St. George

St. George, UT, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah Gastroenterology welcomes the addition of Dr. Phillip Oberg, a board certified professional who treats all gastrointestinal diseases, while specializing in performing EGD, colonoscopy, ERCP, video capsule endoscopy, fibroscan, and treating esophageal dysmobility and liver disease.

Dr. Oberg is board certified in Internal Medicine, received his undergraduate degree from Utah Valley University, and his medical degree from Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency and fellowship at Valley Hospital, Las Vegas.

“Gastroenterology is a fascinating field of medicine. I have always been interested in our organ systems that are able to take our food and provide nutrients in a dynamic functioning body,” says Dr. Oberg. “I truly enjoy helping my patients achieve a holistic approach to their health, including a healthy lifestyle along with medicines and medical techniques to help my patients achieve better quality of life.”

Utah Gastroenterology is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Oberg will work to provide the best patient care for St. George residents.

Utah Gastro is at 368 E. Riverside Dr., Suite A, St. George, UT , and is open Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm. Call 435-673-1149 or visit utahgastro.com to schedule an appointment today.

For more information, or to interview Dr. Oberg contact:

Joe E Carmean

(410) 845-0715

joe@punchingnungroup.com

Attachment