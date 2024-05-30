Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry to Be Panelist at Mackinac Policy Conference 2024

DETROIT, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announced today Amesite Founder & CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry will be a panelist at the Mackinac Policy Conference 2024 on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 11:35 am ET. She is joined by speaker Alex Rampell, General Partner of Andreessen Horowitz, panelist Varun Krishna, CEO of Rocket Companies, panelist Greg Williams, Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Acrisure and moderator KC Crain, President and CEO of Crain Communications.



This year’s Conference will focus on “Bridging the Future Together” to inspire radical collaboration across divides.

Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said, “AI is transforming business, healthcare and government at an incredible pace — and transforming higher ed and requirements for college-readiness. The Policy Conference is an excellent opportunity to build collaborations and know-how across the State of Michigan in an increasingly AI-powered world.”

Additional speakers featured at the Conference include Suzanne P. Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; Alicia Boler Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Alto Pharmacy; Mike Duggan, Mayor of Detroit; Dan Gilbert, Co-founder of Gilbert Family Foundation; Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce; Paul Ryan, Former Speaker of the House; Chuck Todd, Chief Political Analyst at NCB News; Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of the State of Michigan; Valerie Jarrett, Chief Executive Officer of The Barack Obama Foundation.

View the livestreams here for discussions on key themes critical to Michigan’s future.

View the agenda here to see the full schedule of sessions, panels, and more.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc., an education tech SaaS company, offers its proprietary learning platform and content services to deploy affordable and effective AI for white-labeled online learning programs for colleges and universities. The company's technology platform leverages cutting-edge AI to offer an innovative out-of-the box, AI-powered learning ecosystem, complete with 24/7 learner support, up-to-date content and ready-to-go programs to quickly deploy and generate revenue. With the announcement of NurseMagic™, Amesite has entered the B2C AI app market. Amesite has also announced its intention to deliver other apps on its infrastructure including a Public Safety app that includes training and preparedness for active shooter response. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

MJ Clyburn

TraDigital IR

clyburn@tradigitalir.com