Wendover Management Now Accepting Applications for Weston 4 Hundred in Kissimmee

ORLANDO, Fla., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wendover Management, the management division of Wendover Housing Partners, one of the Southeast’s premier multifamily housing developers, today announces it is now accepting applications for Weston 4 Hundred.



The new transit-oriented housing community is less than a block away from the Kissimmee SunRail station, providing a solution to accommodate Central Florida’s heavy traffic flows and offer residents an easy and accessible living location.

Located at 500 Spencer Ave in Kissimmee, the 205-unit development replaces a former concrete plant and sits within close proximity to NeoCity in Osceola County, the up-and-coming world epicenter for smart sensors, photonics and optics. Osceola County is the third-fastest growing county in the nation and fastest growing in Florida.

“Transit-oriented communities are proving to be vital as we see Central Florida continuing to expand,” said Wendover VP of Asset and Community Management, Ricardo Alicea. “We’ve seen great success with Weston Park, our other transit-oriented community in Longwood, and have the same goals for Kissimmee in terms of providing residents with an enjoyable living experience while allowing seamless access to both jobs and recreation.”

Once completed, Weston 4 Hundred will include studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom options. Amenities will include a fitness center, a game room with a pool table, gathering rooms with a fireplace, a computer area and conference room, Wi-Fi throughout all common areas, a resort pool with cabanas and an outdoor grilling area, and a dog park. The community will consist of three four-story buildings with surface parking.

Rent is expected to start at approximately $1,460/month and go up to $2,300/month.

With financing provided by Renasant Bank and Silverpeak Capital, estimated build cost for Weston 4 Hundred is in excess of $38 million. Slocum Platts Architects designed the complex, and Roger B. Kennedy Construction is the general contractor.

Weston 4 Hundred is expected to welcome its first residents next month.

For additional information about Wendover, visit www.wendovergroup.com.

