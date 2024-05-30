Transactions of managers and of the persons closely related to the person discharging managerial responsibilities

Nordic Fibreboard AS hereby declares that the following managers, and / or persons closely related to the person discharging managerial responsibilities, have entered into the following transactions:

Name of the person that has made the transaction Relation to the issuer Security ISIN code Content of the transaction Quantity of securities Price per security Time of transaction Place of transaction NFB Pärnu Holdings Person related to Nordic Fibreboard AS Supervisory Board member Joakim Johan Helenius Nordic Fibreboard AS EE3100092503 Buy 416574 0,944 2024-05-27 Over the counter STETIND OÜ Person related to Nordic Fibreboard AS Supervisory Board member Torfinn Losvik Nordic Fibreboard AS EE3100092504 Sell 44206 0,944 2024-05-27 Over the counter TRIANGEL KAPITAL OÜ Person related to Nordic Fibreboard AS Supervisory Board member Rando Tomingas Nordic Fibreboard AS EE3100092505 Sell 35762 0,944 2024-05-27 Over the counter

A notification obligation derives from the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council article 19.

Enel Äkke

Member of Management Board

Nordic Fibrebaord AS

group@nordicfibreboard.com