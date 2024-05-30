Transactions of managers and of the persons closely related to the person discharging managerial responsibilities

Nordic Fibreboard AS hereby declares that the following managers, and / or persons closely related to the person discharging managerial responsibilities, have entered into the following transactions:
|Name of the person that has made the transaction
|Relation to the issuer
|Security
|ISIN code
|Content of the transaction
|Quantity of securities
|Price per security
|Time of transaction
|Place of transaction
|NFB Pärnu Holdings
|Person related to Nordic Fibreboard AS Supervisory Board member Joakim Johan Helenius
|Nordic Fibreboard AS
|EE3100092503
|Buy
|416574
|0,944
|2024-05-27
|Over the counter
|STETIND OÜ
|Person related to Nordic Fibreboard AS Supervisory Board member Torfinn Losvik
|Nordic Fibreboard AS
|EE3100092504
|Sell
|44206
|0,944
|2024-05-27
|Over the counter
|TRIANGEL KAPITAL OÜ
|Person related to Nordic Fibreboard AS Supervisory Board member Rando Tomingas
|Nordic Fibreboard AS
|EE3100092505
|Sell
|35762
|0,944
|2024-05-27
|Over the counter
A notification obligation derives from the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council article 19.
Enel Äkke
Member of Management Board
Nordic Fibrebaord AS
group@nordicfibreboard.com