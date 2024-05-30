Transactions of managers and of the persons closely related to the person discharging managerial responsibilities

| Source: Nordic Fibreboard AS Nordic Fibreboard AS

Nordic Fibreboard AS hereby declares that the following managers, and / or persons closely related to the person discharging managerial responsibilities, have entered into the following transactions:

Name of the person that has made the transactionRelation to the issuerSecurityISIN codeContent of the transactionQuantity of securitiesPrice per securityTime of transactionPlace of transaction
NFB Pärnu HoldingsPerson related to Nordic Fibreboard AS Supervisory Board member Joakim Johan HeleniusNordic Fibreboard ASEE3100092503Buy4165740,9442024-05-27 Over the counter
STETIND OÜPerson related to Nordic Fibreboard AS Supervisory Board member Torfinn LosvikNordic Fibreboard ASEE3100092504Sell442060,9442024-05-27 Over the counter
TRIANGEL KAPITAL OÜPerson related to Nordic Fibreboard AS Supervisory Board member Rando TomingasNordic Fibreboard ASEE3100092505Sell357620,9442024-05-27 Over the counter

A notification obligation derives from the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council article 19.

Enel Äkke
Member of Management Board

Nordic Fibrebaord AS
group@nordicfibreboard.com