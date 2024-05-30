CSX Named One of America’s 2024 Climate Leaders by USA TODAY

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) has been honored by USA TODAY as one of America’s Climate Leaders 2024. This marks the second consecutive year that CSX has been ranked among U.S. companies for achieving significant reductions in emissions intensity between 2020 and 2022.



"CSX is proud to be recognized by USA TODAY for our commitment to improving our carbon footprint through meaningful emissions reductions,” said Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive officer. “Railroads are the most fuel-efficient mode of land freight transportation, so we have a critical role to play in the nation's climate strategy. CSX has aggressive emissions reduction goals, and thanks to the hard work and commitment of our ONE CSX team, we are proud to be leading efforts within the railroad industry to achieve them."

To create America’s Climate Leaders 2024, USA TODAY partnered with Statista, a global marketing and consumer data company. Several thousand companies with 2022 revenue of at least $50 million were invited to participate, and 2,000 companies were evaluated.

Statista assessed companies based on their effectiveness in reducing core emissions intensity, defined as Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenue. CSX’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal is among the most aggressive in the transportation industry, targeting a 37.3% reduction in GHG intensity by 2030, against a 2014 base year. The company is leveraging advanced locomotive technologies, innovative operating practices, and alternative fuels to move closer to this goal. CSX remains committed to working with customers, suppliers, and communities to maintain and improve rail as the most sustainable land transportation.

Being named by USA TODAY as a leader in emissions reduction is the latest in a growing list of recognitions earned by CSX for its sustainability programs and environmental performance. CSX was named to the Forbes Net Zero Leaders list of the top 100 companies focused on sustainability in 2023, and the company has earned a place on the Dow Jones North America Sustainability Index for 13 consecutive years based on its sustainability performance and other factors.

For additional information on the America’s Climate Leaders ranking, click here. To learn more about CSX’s sustainability initiatives, visit csx.com/esg.

