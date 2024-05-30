Agricultural Microbials Market Surges to USD 12.32 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 15% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Microbials Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 4.35 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.32 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Global Agricultural Microbials Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED BASF SE, Certis USA, DOW Agrosciences, Nufarm Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical, Novozymes A/S, Koppert BV. SEGMENTS COVERED By Type, By Crop Type, By Function, By Formulation, By Mode Of Application, And By Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Agricultural Microbials Market Overview

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Farming Practices: The increasing demand for sustainable farming practices is fueling the growth of the Agricultural Microbials Market. Businesses are investing in microbial solutions in order to lower chemical usage and improve soil health, as customers and governments place a higher priority on environmentally friendly farming methods. The uptake of microbial goods is being supported by this trend, which guarantees long-term market growth and resilience against environmental issues.

Rising Awareness of Microbial Benefits: Increased knowledge of the advantages provided by agricultural microorganisms is a key factor driving the industry. Microbial products are environmentally benign and increase agricultural yields and quality. The Agricultural Microbials Market is growing as a result of this knowledge quickly spreading among farmers and agribusinesses, increasing market penetration and favouring biological over chemical inputs.

Organic Farming Trends: An further important factor propelling the Agricultural Microbials Market is the growth of organic farming. Farmers are moving towards organic practices that put a significant emphasis on microbial inputs because consumers are ready to pay more for organic produce. By increasing demand for bio-based agriculture solutions that meet organic certification requirements, this shift promotes market expansion.

High Production Costs: The high cost of producing microbial products is a significant barrier to the agricultural microbials market. Widespread adoption is difficult since these expenditures frequently result in higher pricing for end customers, particularly among small-scale farmers. This financial obstacle may impede market growth and restrict the application of microbiological treatments.

Limited Shelf Life: A major obstacle is the short shelf life of agricultural microbial products. Compared to synthetic agrochemicals, microbials frequently have a shorter viability period, which creates challenges for transportation and storage. This limitation affects the market by making microbial treatments less appealing and useful for both farmers and distributors.

Geographic Dominance:

The Agricultural Microbials Market is dominated by North America and Europe because of their substantial R&D investments, sophisticated agricultural methods, and robust regulatory backing for sustainable farming. Because of the strict environmental rules and high demand for organic produce, these locations have a high acceptance rate of microbial products. Furthermore, the extensive use of agricultural microbials is facilitated by the existence of significant market participants and a strong infrastructure, which further solidifies their geographical domination.

Agricultural Microbials Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including BASF SE, Certis USA, DOW Agrosciences, Nufarm Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical, Novozymes A/S, Koppert BV, Syngenta AG, Monsanto Company, Bayer CropScience AG. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Agricultural Microbials Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Agricultural Microbials Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Agricultural Microbials Market into Type, Crop Type, Function, Formulation, Mode of Application, And Geography.

Agricultural Microbials Market, by Type Bacteria Protozoa Viruses Fungi

Agricultural Microbials Market, by Crop Type Grains and Cereals Pulses and Oilseeds Vegetables and Pulses Others

Agricultural Microbials Market, by Function Crop Protection Soil Amendment

Agricultural Microbials Market, by Formulation Liquid Dry

Agricultural Microbials Market, by Mode Of Application Seed Treatment Soil Treatment Foliar Spray

Agricultural Microbials Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



