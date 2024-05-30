Newcastle Disease Vaccine Market is Poised to Reach Valuation of USD 458.6 Million by 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Newcastle disease vaccine market was valued at US$ 314.0 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 458.6 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.3% during the Forecast Period 2024–2032.

Newcastle Disease (ND) is a highly pathogenic viral disease affecting avian species, caused by virulent strains of avian paramyxovirus type 1. The disease is economically significant due to its high mortality and morbidity rates. ND is endemic in many third-world countries where agriculture is a primary income source and can affect a wide range of birds, including fowls, turkeys, geese, ducks, pheasants, partridges, guinea fowl, and other wild and captive birds.

Newcastle Disease appears in three forms: lentogenic (mild), mesogenic (moderate), and velogenic (very virulent). NDV can also affect humans, causing mild flu-like symptoms or conjunctivitis, with recovery typically within four to seven days. Interestingly, NDV has been explored for its potential in cancer treatment in the Newcastle disease vaccine market due to its ability to replicate more quickly in cancer cells. As one of the most serious infectious bird diseases, ND can devastate the egg, chicken, bird meat, and aviary industries. It is a notifiable animal disease, meaning it must be reported immediately if suspected. The virus is highly stable on multiple types of materials and at various temperatures, and can survive up to 30 days in winter in contaminated poultry houses. Newcastle Disease can spread rapidly among bird populations, causing significant outbreaks, and can be transmitted from wild to kept birds.

Globally, New castle is a persistent threat to the poultry industry despite being vaccine-preventable, showcasing its significance to the Newcastle disease vaccine market. In India, a cross-sectional survey in Odisha found no significant difference in NDV prevalence between migratory and non-migratory seasons. ND remains endemic in several countries, including India, where regular vaccination is practiced but outbreaks still occur. In West Africa, new virulent strains of NDV have been identified in non-commercial farms.

The global burden of ND includes significant morbidity and mortality in chickens, impacting food security and livelihoods. Lack of routine surveillance programs in some regions, such as India, contributes to knowledge gaps on circulating NDV strains. The disease's prevalence in commercial and backyard poultry varies, with some regions reporting higher rates due to inadequate biosecurity measures. ND outbreaks are often associated with poor biosecurity and lack of vaccination in backyard poultry systems. Global efforts to control ND include improving surveillance, vaccination programs, and biosecurity measures to reduce the disease's impact on the poultry industry.

Key Findings in Global Newcastle Disease Vaccine Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 458.6 million CAGR 4.3% Largest Region (2023) North America (37.8%) By Type killed vaccines (75.6%) By End Use Chicken (85.1%) Top Trends Exploring alternative approaches like plant-based vaccines to induce mucosal immunity

Use of recombinant Newcastle disease virus for developing vaccines against other diseases, such as COVID-19

Focus on enhancing the thermal stability of vaccines to maintain effectiveness in various climates Top Drivers Significant role of poultry in the economy, driving the need for effective vaccines

Widespread occurrence of the disease necessitates robust vaccination programs.

Innovations in vaccine delivery methods and formulations Top Challenges Maintaining vaccine potency under varying storage conditions

Inadequate application and mismatched vaccines leading to ineffective disease control

Variability in vaccine effectiveness due to the health and responsiveness of individual chickens

Killed Vaccines Lead the Market for Newcastle Disease Vaccine with Over 75.6% Market Share: Insights and Trends

Newcastle disease (ND) is a significant threat to the poultry industry, necessitating effective vaccination strategies. Among the available vaccines, killed (inactivated) vaccines have become the most dominant as it is highly effective in reducing viral shedding, a critical factor in controlling disease spread within flocks. Their safety profile is superior to live vaccines, as they do not carry the risk of reversion to virulence. This safety aspect is crucial for maintaining flock health and ensuring regulatory compliance, which killed vaccines meet comprehensively. In line with this, the Newcastle disease vaccine market is expanding, driven by advancements in vaccine production technologies and increasing demand for poultry products. The global market for these vaccines is projected to grow significantly through 2031, with the chicken segment, heavily reliant on killed vaccines, expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9%. This growth is supported by continuous improvements in vaccine efficacy and safety, making them more attractive to poultry producers.

As per Astute Analytica, killed vaccines align well with strict biosecurity measures, essential for preventing virulent NDV from contacting poultry. They have proven effective in preventing morbidity and mortality in vaccinated birds, even though some viral shedding may still occur. Their use has led to a significant reduction in the incidence of non-typical ND in flocks, contributing to healthier and more productive poultry populations. Government support and international health organizations' recognition further bolster the Newcastle disease vaccine market for killed vaccines. Substantial investments in research and development have led to more effective vaccine formulations, enhancing their immunogenicity and protective efficacy. Recent technological advancements have also improved the stability and shelf-life of these vaccines, increasing their accessibility to poultry producers.

Consumer demand for safe and healthy poultry products drives the adoption of killed vaccines, ensuring flock health and productivity. The economic benefits are clear, with significant reductions in disease-related losses.

Prevalence of Newcastle Disease Virus in Haryana, India

A study conducted in Haryana, India, revealed a significant prevalence of the M gene of Newcastle Disease Virus (NDV) at 9.8% across 4,001 samples. The prevalence rates varied among different types of poultry, with commercial broilers showing the highest prevalence at 11.8%, followed by commercial layers at 9.8%, and backyard poultry at 7.6%. The prevalence also differed based on the housing system, with intensive systems having a 10.7% prevalence, semi-intensive systems at 8.25%, and extensive systems, which typically include backyard birds, at 7.94%. Within Haryana, geographical differences were evident, with Zone 1 exhibiting the highest prevalence at 13.2%. However, only 9.0% of the M gene positive samples were also positive for the F gene, which indicates the presence of more virulent strains of NDV in the Newcastle disease vaccine market. Notably, a high prevalence of M gene positive samples was found in backyard poultry, especially among non-vaccinated birds, at 73.3%. All F gene positive samples, which signify more virulent strains, were from commercial broilers and layers, with no such strains detected in backyard poultry.

Tackling the Persistent Challenge: High Prevalence of Newcastle Disease in Chickens Bring in More than $267.54 Million to Newcastle Disease Vaccine Market

Globally, China has been the largest poultry meat producer since 2021, accounting for over 15% of global production, followed by the U.S. and Brazil. In 2022, the global production of eggs reached 1.627 trillion, with China producing 37% of the world's eggs. The U.S. poultry industry also plays a major role in feed grain consumption and is heavily influenced by currency fluctuations, trade negotiations, and economic growth in importing markets. Additionally, Newcastle disease significantly impacts poultry production, causing economic losses due to high mortality rates and control costs. Newcastle disease (ND) remains a significant threat to the poultry industry globally as of 2024, with a particularly high prevalence in chickens. This highly contagious viral disease can result in mortality rates of up to 100% in unvaccinated birds, often without prior clinical signs. Despite the widespread use of vaccines, which can obscure symptoms and inadvertently aid in the disease's spread, ND continues to cause substantial morbidity and mortality.

The incidence of ND exhibits seasonal variations, as seen in Nigeria Newcastle disease vaccine market, where the rate is higher during the dry season (68.4%) compared to the rainy season (34.6%). Age also plays a role, with younger chickens showing a higher prevalence rate (20.7%) than adults (12.1%). In regions like Haryana, India, sick birds exhibit a higher prevalence (15.2%) compared to dead (9.6%) and healthy birds (9.1%).

ND is particularly problematic in developing countries, where vaccination efforts are often inadequate. Backyard poultry in places like Nigeria, which makes up a significant portion of the poultry population, is heavily impacted. The reemergence of virulent ND virus lineages, as reported in Eastern Europe, underscores the persistent threat. While rare, ND can also affect humans, highlighting the need for protective measures for those working with sick birds in the Newcastle disease vaccine market. These factors collectively contribute to the high prevalence of Newcastle disease in chickens, posing ongoing challenges for global poultry health and economics.

Dominance of North America in the Newcastle Disease Vaccine Market to Remain Unchallenged, Controls Over 37.8% Market Revenue

North America, particularly the United States and Canada, stands out as a dominant force in the market. This prominence is driven by the substantial economic impact of the poultry industry in these countries, rigorous biosecurity measures, and proactive vaccination strategies. The U.S. poultry industry alone is valued at over $40 billion annually, with over 9 billion broilers produced each year. Canada, while smaller in scale, produces over 1.3 billion kilograms of chicken meat annually, highlighting the significant role of poultry in its economy. The U.S. exports over $4 billion worth of poultry products annually, while Canada exports over $600 million, underscoring the global reach of their poultry industries. ND outbreaks can lead to the culling of entire flocks, causing substantial economic losses. Therefore, both countries have implemented comprehensive surveillance systems and national poultry health programs that include ND vaccination. The high vaccination compliance rate in the U.S. and strict protocols in Canada ensure that their poultry industries remain resilient against ND.

Newcastle Disease poses a severe threat to the poultry industry in the Newcastle disease vaccine market, with mortality rates in unvaccinated flocks reaching up to 100%. The virus's resilience, surviving on various materials for up to 30 days, necessitates stringent control measures. The proactive vaccination strategies adopted in the U.S. and Canada are crucial in mitigating this threat. In the U.S., multiple doses of ND vaccines are administered throughout the birds' lifecycle to ensure robust immunity. Canada mandates vaccination for all commercial poultry operations, reflecting the high compliance and stringent protocols in place.

The regulatory environment in both countries reinforces the importance of vaccination. ND is a notifiable disease, requiring immediate reporting of suspected cases. This regulatory framework ensures rapid response to outbreaks, minimizing economic losses. The U.S. poultry industry employs over 500,000 people, and Canada’s poultry industry significantly contributes to the national economy, emphasizing the need for comprehensive disease control measures.

Investment in research and development further underscores the dominance of North America in the Newcastle disease vaccine market. The U.S. has invested billions in vaccine research, including ND vaccines, leading to continuous improvements in vaccine efficacy. Prominent vaccines such as Merial's Vectormune ND and Zoetis's Innovax-ND are widely used, produced by leading companies like Merial (now a part of Boehringer Ingelheim) and Zoetis. These companies are at the forefront of veterinary vaccine innovation, driving advancements in ND prevention.

Global Newcastle Disease Vaccine Market Key Players

Boehringer Ingelheim

Merck

CEVA

Zoetis

Roxell

Hester Biosciences Limited

Elanco

Vaksindo

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Live Vaccine

Killed Vaccine

By End Users

Chicken

Duck & Goose

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

