Ocean Week Canada celebrations begin Saturday, June 1

More than 500,000 people will take part in Ocean Week Canada events and activities when the nationwide festival returns for its third year, June 1 - 9, 2024.



Ocean Week Canada promotes ocean connection and conservation in the week surrounding World Ocean Day on June 8. The Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition coordinates Ocean Week Canada in partnership with ten regional hubs and over 250 partner organizations across the country.

People across the country will be able to enjoy online and in-person ocean experiences all week-long. Activities range from art and science exhibits to diving, paddling, shoreline cleanups, water testing, film screenings, and expert talks.

Highlights for Ocean Week Canada 2024 will include:

World Ocean Day celebrations on June 8 at iconic waterfront locations such as Fisherman’s Wharf in Victoria , Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto , Queen’s Marque Courtyard in Halifax , and Quai de l'Horloge in Montréal’s Old Port.

, Ripley’s Aquarium in , Queen’s Marque Courtyard in , and Quai de l'Horloge in Old Port. Technology-oriented experiences such as the Critical Distance augmented reality (AR) orca whale exhibit at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa and the official launch of Ocean, Freshwater & Us, the online interactive map by Canadian Geographic and the Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition.

and the official launch of Ocean, Freshwater & Us, the online interactive map by Canadian Geographic and the Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition. Culinary celebrations of sustainable seafood, such as Ocean Wise’s series of pop up dinners with chefs Dez Lo, Will Lew, and Ned Bell Vancouver .

. Cultural and recreational community festivals such as Maritime Mania in Trout River , Seafoam Fandango in North Rustico , and the Sunshine Coast Ocean Festival.

, Seafoam Fandango in , and the Ocean Festival. Launches of a nationwide survey, Ocean & Society, to gather public perceptions about the ocean, and national campaigns such as Blue for the Ocean, which encourages buildings to light up blue for World Ocean Day on June 8 and Drop the S, which reminds people that there is only one global ocean and that all water, people, and climate are interconnected.



The official program of events is updated daily on the Ocean Week Canada website: oceanweek.ca.

Quotes

“Recent research and polls show us how much people in Canada care about the ocean and want to see it protected. Ocean Week Canada is a response to the public’s desire for opportunities to share ocean knowledge, build connections, and encourage collective action. It’s inspiring to see momentum building each year.”

– Diz Glithero, Executive Director of the Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition, which coordinates Ocean Week Canada

“Ocean Week Canada is a great opportunity for Canadians to celebrate all the wonders the oceans have to offer. It also reminds us that they are facing significant challenges and that we all have a role to play in preserving Canada’s oceans for future generations. We are proud of the great strides we have made so far together, and remain as committed as ever to achieving our goals of conserving 30 per cent of Canada’s oceans by 2030.”

— The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

“ We are thrilled to once again be part of this important national effort to foster awareness of — and love for! — Canada's vast oceanic waters. We hope Canadians will be inspired by our special presentation of Diving Into the Darkness, a new film about renowned cave diver Jill Heinerth, and by our engaging Ocean, Freshwater, and Us interactive map."

– Alexandra Pope, Editor-in-Chief of Canadian Geographic

“Ocean Wise is very excited to be acting as the hub leader in Vancouver during Ocean Week Canada. We are especially excited to celebrate sustainable seafood with several chef ambassadors in Vancouver. Join us and enjoy a delicious culinary exploration featuring nothing but the best sustainable seafood.”

– Lasse Gustavsson, President and CEO of Ocean Wise

“The Indigenous Leadership Initiative is a proud partner in this national collaboration and the special attention paid to featuring and learning from Indigenous-led ocean and water conservation and stewardship by Indigenous Guardians.”

— Valerie Courtois, Director, Indigenous Leadership Initiative

“With a mandate to advance Canada’s knowledge of the Arctic, we are delighted to serve as the Ocean Week Cambridge Bay regional hub lead partner. With four Ocean Week Canada events taking place in Iqaluktuuttiaq (Cambridge Bay), Nunavut, including hands-on workshops with local high school students at the Canadian High Arctic Research Station (CHARS), we hope to spark more interest across Inuit Nunangat in future years, as we work together to connect Canadians to the Arctic and the ocean.”

– Polar Knowledge Canada

“As a national partner of Ocean Week Canada, we are so excited to celebrate the ocean and freshwater at events across the country, engaging people in community science and in protecting our shared waters!”

– Kat Kavanagh, founder and Executive Director of Water Rangers

“Our mission 365 days a year is to connect visitors of all ages to the diversity of life that exists in the ocean and freshwater ecosystems, fostering both curiosity and conservation. We are thrilled to be an active partner in the Ocean Week Canada celebrations again this year. “

– Katie McMahon, Assistant General Manager of Ripley's Aquarium of Canada

"In a time where the urgency feels so great that nothing we do matters - it's important to remember that action is the antidote to apathy. Standing together, we can change the future. We need to stop consuming our way through grief and start co-creating the world we want to see.”

– Benjamin Von Wong, Artist

"We are thrilled to build on the longstanding history of Ocean Week Halifax, which has evolved through several iterations since 1992. As we continue to grow this Haligonian celebration of the ocean, and now as one of 10 regional hubs in the expanding Ocean Week Canada movement, we are excited about our Ocean Week Halifax 2024 event line-up. This year, we offer an inclusive platform for everyone to learn, connect, and contribute to the well-being of the ocean."

– Sara Vanderkaden, National Projects Advisor, Oceans North and Ocean Week Halifax co-organizer

"Ocean Week Quebec is proud to be part of the Canada-wide Ocean Week Canada movement. Because the St. Lawrence runs through the entire province of Quebec, the way we take care of our bodies of water and waterways here has a major and significant impact on the overall health of the ocean."

– Anne-Marie Asselin, CEO of Organisation Bleue and executive producer of Semaine de l'Océan Qc

“Ocean Week Victoria is part of Ocean Week Canada’s national initiative, and here on the west coast of BC, the ocean is a core part of our experience. Ocean awareness and advocacy are critical for us as we enjoy and protect our local Salish Sea, and everything in it, from eelgrass to salmon to orcas.”

– Nick Hammar, Youth Programs Coordinator at Ocean Networks Canada

Quick Facts

According to the recent Nanos-COLC poll, 89% of people in Canada strongly agree that ocean health is important; 82% strongly agree or agree that action is needed to protect ocean health; and, 73% of people in Canada are willing to make lifestyle changes to support ocean health.

Now in its third year, Ocean Week Canada is a nationwide festival of events and activities promoting ocean connection and conservation. Ocean Week Canada 2024 will be held June 1-9, coinciding with World Ocean Day June 8.

Ocean Week Canada is coordinated by the Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition in partnership with ten regional hubs and with the participation of hundreds of partners across the country.

Ocean Week Canada is part of the Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition’s broader National Strategy , which is made possible through a contribution of $5.3 million from Fisheries and Oceans Canada over three years (2023-2026) through the Oceans Management Contribution Program.

Links

Ocean Week Canada: oceanweek.ca

Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition: www.colcoalition.ca

Nanos-COLC public ocean perceptions in Canada 2024 poll report: https://colcoalition.ca/our-work/colc-publications/



Contacts

Members of the media are encouraged to attend events or report on ocean issues and Canada’s ocean connections throughout the week. Contact us for event access or to request an interview.

Meghan Callon

Communications Manager, Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition

media@colcoalition.ca

1 (519) 501-3027‬

About the Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition

The Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition (COLC) is a nationally and internationally recognized catalyst and centre for ocean literacy collaboration, research, and innovation. COLC's mission is to empower people in Canada to better understand, value, and care for the ocean. COLC’s administrative home is the Ocean Frontier Institute, led by Dalhousie University. | www.colcoalition.ca