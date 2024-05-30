Premier Access Property Management Continues Philadelphia Market Expansion

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Access Property Management, led by Dustin Salzano, continues to experience significant demand for its services across the Philadelphia market. The company secured multiple new property management assignments in Philadelphia, including with the developer of a large-scale multifamily project and the condominium association for a boutique residential community.

Specializing in management and leasing of high-end traditional apartment, build-to-rent single-family (SFR) and homeowners association (HOA) communities, Premier has grown dramatically in the past few years. The company, which has operated in Philadelphia for more than a decade, is making significant investments in talent, technology and other tools to support its expansion.

“Our long-term focus on being the best service provider and giving residents the best possible living experience is translating to exciting new opportunities,” said Salzano, a Principal and Co-Founder of Premier. “Developers and operators in the Philadelphia market see the flurry of 5-star reviews our team receives and want to emulate that experience at their communities. We bring a developer’s approach to property management, and that is helping drive demand for our services.”

Premier’s property management services include leasing and marketing, investor management, comprehensive HOA management services and property maintenance. Its clients run the gamut from national developers of conventional apartment buildings to entrepreneurial private investors and HOA boards.

With inflation substantially hiking operating costs over the last three years, rental community owners/developers and HOAs are under more pressure than ever to find ways to reduce expenses. Premier creates major savings for communities by leveraging its local presence, market knowledge and relationships to secure volume pricing; and utilizing in-house technicians to handle work orders and unit turnovers.

Premier has a 93% customer retention rate over its 13-year history. Its average customer has partnered with the company for at least eight years.

The Philadelphia market has been a hotbed of multifamily construction activity since the pandemic. Another 16,000 luxury apartment units are expected to be delivered over the next two years, according to CoStar. It is not cost-effective for many new-to-market developers to provide in-house management services for assets in the Philadelphia market, which makes Premier the ideal partner with its local knowledge and resources.

Based in Philadelphia, Premier Access Property Management is a leading manager of luxury properties. It specializes in high-end real estate and service tenants, owners and associations with high-end expectations.





