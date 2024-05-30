Skills/Compétences Canada Officially Launches the Skills Canada National Competition 2024, in Quebec City

QUÉBEC CITY, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) 2024 was officially launched during the Opening Ceremony. This two-day competition will take place on May 30 and 31 at the Centre de foires d’ExpoCité.



At SCNC, over 500 competitors from across Canada will be competing in over 40 skilled trade and technology Skill Areas for the opportunity to be named the best in the country, in their chosen field. In addition, there will be over 50 interactive Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities, enabling the 6,000 visiting students and the public the opportunity to explore, try several trades and test their skills. The goal of the competition is to encourage youth to excel in their skilled trade or technology, and to create awareness of the incredible career opportunities that are available in these sectors across Canada.

"We are pleased to be hosting the Skills Canada National Competition 2024, in Québec City for the second time; the last time was in 2011. SCNC provides an excellent opportunity to reach thousands of youth across Canada and inform them about the rewarding and lucrative careers that exist in the skilled trades and technologies," said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer of Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC).

There are several additional SCC events happening in conjunction with SCNC. This includes the Skills Showcase featuring First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Skills, where local artists demonstrate the links between their skills and the skilled trades. Then, the Empowering Women in Trades (EWIT) space is designed so you can meet inspiring women who have pursued a career in the skilled trades. This space invites young women to discover the amazing opportunities that exist for them in these careers. EWIT will also feature industry celebrities such as Cynthia Gauthier, welder and professional Monster truck racer.

In addition, the Skills for Success (SFS) Stage will host informative presentations and fun activities for all visitors attending SCNC. The Skills for Success Forum, on the morning of May 30, will gather stakeholders from government, education and industry with a focus on the SFS of reading.

Lastly, a livestream featuring the opening and closing ceremonies, competition footage and onsite interviews with celebrities, partners, alumni, members of the National Technical Committee and the National Board of Directors will be accessible through SCC’s YouTube Channel. You can see its production onsite at the SFS stage in Exhibition Hall B on the first floor of the Centre de foires. In addition, SCC will be distributing a video of the competition highlights at the end of each competition day, on May 30 and 31.

The Closing Ceremony, where the results of the competition will be announced, will take place on June 1st, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, in the Pavillon de la Jeunesse d’ExpoCité. Also, there will be a Winner’s Circle where the medalists will be professionally photographed and interviewed; media are invited to attend.

According to Employment and Social Development Canada about 700,000 of the four million Canadians who work in the trades are set to retire by the end of the decade, creating a significant shortage of skilled tradespeople.



About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. For information on SCC’s programs visit www.skillscanada.com. For more information about SCNC visit: www.skillscompetencescanada.com/en/event/scnc2024/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michèle Rogerson, micheler@skillscanada.com, 613-266-4771.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f619af88-eb87-44e1-8f0d-ecfa67bf67d6