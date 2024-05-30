Women's Leadership Congress to Take Center Stage at Insurtech Insights USA 2024

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurtech Insights USA, the world's premier conference for the insurance technology industry, is thrilled to announce the inaugural Women's Leadership Congress as a highlight of its upcoming event on June 5th and 6th at the iconic Javits Center in New York.



With over 5,000 delegates expected to attend, including more than 400 industry leaders who will be taking to the stage to discuss key issues and challenges in the space, the conference promises to be a dynamic platform for networking, collaboration and thought leadership.

Sponsored by Google and Irys, the Women's Leadership Congress, scheduled for Thursday, June 6th from 1:20 pm to 1:50 pm, will feature a distinguished panel of accomplished female leaders discussing the theme "Charting the Path to the C-Suite." This engaging session aims to explore the challenges, triumphs, and opportunities for women in leadership roles within the insurance industry.

The panelists include:

Casey Kempton, President, Personal Lines, Nationwide

Sabrina Hart, President and CEO, Munich Re Specialty

Margeaux Giles, CEO, IRYS

The discussion will be moderated by Megan Kuczynski, President of Insurtech Insights USA, providing valuable insights and perspectives on navigating the path to executive leadership.

She said: “It is my honor to facilitate this critical discussion on the Insurtech Insights main stage with some of the most powerful and influential female leaders in our industry, paving the way for the next generation to chart their course to the C-suite.”

Kristoffer Lundberg, CEO of Insurtech Insights, also commented, saying: “We are honored to host the Women's Leadership Congress at Insurtech Insights USA 2024. This event underscores our commitment to advancing women within the insurance and technology sectors. We look forward to an engaging discussion that empowers and inspires our attendees.”

Attendees can expect an interactive dialogue that delves into strategies for overcoming barriers, fostering mentorship opportunities, and championing diversity in leadership positions. The session will also provide actionable insights for aspiring female leaders looking to advance their careers in the insurance industry.

