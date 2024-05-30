OKX Continues Partnership with the Tribeca Festival for Third Consecutive Year as Presenting Partner

BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center renamed “OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC” for festival

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced its third consecutive year of partnering with the Tribeca Festival as the event's Presenting Partner. This ongoing partnership underscores OKX's mission to foster and empower a greater number of artists and creators in the Web3 space.

As part of this partnership, OKX has acquired naming rights to the BMCC Theatre, which will be renamed as the "OKX Theatre at BMCC TPAC" throughout the festival's duration (June 5 to June 16).

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique will also attend a Tribeca X panel on "Future of Marketing Through the Lens of AI and Tokenomics" at Convene One Liberty Plaza on June 11, alongside BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson. During the panel, Haider Rafique and Andrew Robertson will discuss modern marketing trends, with a particular emphasis on how advancements in technology and Web3 will significantly influence the industry's future.

In addition, OKX will sponsor the gala screening of FIREBRAND at the 'OKX Theatre at BMCC TPAC' on June 11. FIREBRAND tells the story of King Henry VIII's (Jude Law) reign and how his sixth wife, Katherine Parr (Alicia Vikander), navigates the perilous waters of the Tudor court. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with Jude Law and Alicia Vikander, concluding with an after-party.

Tribeca Enterprises Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jane Rosenthal said: “Tribeca has always pushed boundaries and been at the forefront of innovation and technology, embracing new and unique ways to communicate, entertain and tell stories. OKX shares this philosophical approach to exploration and creativity and has been the perfect presenting partner for the Tribeca Festival over the past three years.”

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "We are proud of our third year supporting the Tribeca Film Festival. The Tribeca platform attracts the world's best creators to congregate together, and it's our chance to help educate the Tribeca community on the potential that blockchains continue to present to the creators of the future. The rise of blockchains and generative AI is disruptive, and our support enables Tribeca's community to be the leaders of this future."

OKX first partnered with the Tribeca Festival in 2022, making it the festival's first-ever cryptocurrency partner and sponsor. In 2023, OKX and the Tribeca Festival deepened their partnership, introducing the inaugural Tribeca Festival NFT pass. OKX's ongoing partnership with the Tribeca Festival underscores its global impact, diverse partnerships across the fields of sport, art, film and gaming, as well as its expanding Web3 ecosystem.



