Partnership with Key Opinion Leaders and successful trainings

Press release Ecully, May 30, 2024 – 6 p.m.





SPINEWAY organizes surgical training sessions

in the use of ESP and KAPHORN implants

The Spineway Group, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, announces that it trained nearly 30 spine surgeons in the use of its product lines during a series of sessions held in April and May.

These surgeons from several countries (Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Tunisia, Switzerland and France) were trained in the placement of its ESP disc prostheses (lumbar, cervical) and the Kaphorn posterior fixation system.

The courses were conducted by experienced French surgeons who use Spineway products, either in the operating room or at a symposium. They facilitated the exchange of knowledge and skills to promote clinical excellence and the adoption of Spineway products. An interactive, hands-on approach allowed participants to discover the Group’s products or deepen their expertise, benefiting from personalized support and live demonstrations.

Training in operating room in France

On April 15, Professor Jean-Yves Lazennec (AP-HP Hôpital La Pitié-Salpêtrière, Paris) invited Doctor Alessandro Rustia (Switzerland), who witnessed several procedures using ESP prostheses.

On April 19, Pr. Luthfi Gatam, (Jakarta, Indonesia), witnessed a total lumbar disc replacement with the Group’s LP-ESP prosthesis, performed by Dr. Marie-Charlotte Têtard (CHU Saint-Etienne).

On May 3, Pr Patrick Tropiano (CHU La Timone, Marseille) visited Dr Aurélien Coste (Clinique des Cèdres, Toulouse) to share his surgical approach to total lumbar disc replacement.





On May 13 and 14, Dr. Pascal Sabatier (Clinique des Cèdres, Toulouse) welcomed three Tunisian orthopedic surgeons to the operating room as part of Spineway’s international training program. The surgeons received two days of operating room training on the KAPHORN posterior side-loading osteosynthesis system. They attended several surgical procedures, including cases of degenerative pathologies, deformities and revisions.

Symposium in Bangkok attended by around 20 surgeons

On May 16, Spineway organized a symposium dedicated to degenerative spine pathologies, and cervical and lumbar prostheses (CP-ESP and LP-ESP) on the sidelines of the Global Spine Congress Bangkok 2024.

The event saw Pr. Marc-Antoine Rousseau (AP-HP Hôpital Bichat-Beaujon, Paris), a user of Spineway products, share his expertise in ESP technologies with around 20 surgeons from Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam. They discussed prosthesis design and indications, as well as significant clinical cases and outcomes.





Through these training courses, which will continue throughout June, and in line with its development strategy, Spineway is strengthening its reputation and partnerships with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in spine surgery. The Group plans to continue its commercial rollout and confirms its aim of becoming a major player in less invasive spine treatments.

Next event :

July 17, 2024 – H1 2024 revenue

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR PEA-SME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)

Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com



This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of independent distributors and derives more than 70% of its revenue from exports.

ISIN: FR001400BVK2 – ALSPW

Contacts:

SPINEWAY GROUP



Shareholder-services line



Available Tuesday through Thursday



+33 (0)806 706 060 Eligible PEA / PME



ALSPW





Euronext Growth



AELIUM



Finance & Communication





Investor relations



Solène Kennis



spineway@aelium.fr





Attachment