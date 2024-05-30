SingularityNET and OriginTrail: Advancing Decentralized Knowledge Graphs

Ljubljana, Slovenia, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An innovative collaboration has emerged in the AI sector, as SingularityNET , a leading AI platform developer headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, and Trace Labs, the core development company of OriginTrail , based in Hong Kong, have just announced a strategic partnership aimed at supporting the development of the Knowledge Layer - the Internet of Knowledge.

This partnership signifies that two prominent players in the AI industry have come together to support a decentralized ecosystem where AI agents and infrastructure partners collaborate within the decentralized knowledge graph (DKG) landscape.

OriginTrail is an ecosystem dedicated to building a Verifiable Internet for AI, and this partnership marks the beginning of their collaboration with SingularityNET’s leading AI platform and robust ecosystem.



In some of the key highlights of this partnership, Trace Labs is tasked with developing sophisticated infrastructure that allows for efficient access and retrieval of information stored on the DKG, tackling challenges of AI hallucinations, bias, and model collapse due to an explosion in the amount of synthetic data produced by AI. This effort is aimed at enhancing the functionality and responsiveness of the decentralized knowledge graph within the OriginTrail network.

SingularityNET will then provide users access to its decentralized platform, where specialized AI models and Large Language Models (LLMs) can be purchased and used for data analysis. These models are designed to operate seamlessly with the data supported by the OriginTrail network, fostering a more robust ecosystem. The company will also develop AI models that can be trained directly on the Decentralized Knowledge Graph. This approach helps realize the shared vision of the two partners; eliminating the need for data centralization, and leveraging the decentralized nature of the blockchain to enhance privacy and security.



Leveraging SingularityNET’s leading position in mission-critical research of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and Trace Labs’ experience in commercializing Web3 and AI solutions, the strategic partnership is in particular aimed at solving the real world challenges with decentralized AI within the key sectors, such as Industry 4.0, decentralized science (DeSci), real world assets (RWA), and education.

Dr. Ben Goertzel, CEO of SingularityNET, stated, “As we move from an Internet of documents, media and apps to an internet of knowledge and AI, the basic composition of the Internet as a ‘decentralized network of decentralized networks’ becomes ever more important. Both SingularityNET and Trace Labs have powerful capability to grow decentralized networks around knowledge graphs and associated AI capabilities; connecting these networks together into a cross-linked, cross-token meta-network will yield a host of different synergies enabling a broad-based boost in intelligent functionality. As a practical example: Putting together a subgraph of OriginTrail’s DKG decentralized knowledge graph covering shipping logistics, with a knowledge meta-graph living in the OpenCog Hyperon system deployed on SingularityNET covering the timing of events in various markets, one could achieve an unprecedented level of emergent knowledge in the minds of AI agents carrying out supply-chain planning and forecasting. SingularityNET’s new MeTTa-Motto tool integrating Hyperon symbolic AI with LLMs and other deep neural nets could play a critical role here. Similar examples exist in every vertical market, which gives this partnership an almost unbounded potential for economic benefit and human good.”

Žiga Drev, Managing Director of Trace Labs, added, “The benefits of AI are limitless and so are the risks, like hallucinations and model collapse as the growth in synthetic data outpaces the provision of real world data. A truly open AI that fosters inclusion and a more equitable distribution of value can only be achieved through a collaborative and modular approach. We are proud to partner with SingularityNet, founded and led by the visionary Dr. Ben Goertzel, who coined the Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Working alongside the leading visionaries at the convergence of crypto and AI opens exciting opportunities to accelerate real-world adoption of neuro-symbolic AI, combining the power of OriginTrail Decentralized Knowledge Graph (DKG) and SingularityNET’s specialized marketplace for Large Language Models (LLMs) and other AI models.”

Both organizations will also engage in collaborative marketing and social media efforts to promote their partnership and the innovations it brings to the blockchain world, the AI industry, and the intersection of these two sectors. The two partners are also mutually exploring and plan to integrate AI services into Trace Labs’ DKG and paranets.

The partnership is about working together today to solve the challenges of tomorrow; synergizing blockchains and knowledge graphs for safe, verifiable AI that emphasizes secure and privacy-preserving mechanisms for user authentication and authorization within the knowledge layer, and ultimately ensuring all data processing by users is rooted in their consent.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET was founded by Dr. Ben Goertzel with the mission of creating a decentralized, democratic, inclusive and beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). An AGI is not dependent on any central entity, is open to anyone and is not restricted to the narrow goals of a single corporation or even a single country. The SingularityNET team includes seasoned engineers, scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, and marketers. Our core platform and AI teams are further complemented by specialized teams devoted to application areas such as finance, robotics, biomedical AI, media, arts and entertainment.

About OriginTrail