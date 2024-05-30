FETCO Sounds Alarm: New Legislation Threatens Critical Services

OTTAWA, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federally Regulated Employers – Transportation and Communications (FETCO) warns the replacement worker legislation recently passed in the House of Commons by the Liberals and NDP will put critical services at risk and drive up the cost of living.



“This is a bill designed for political posturing,” said Derrick Hynes, President and CEO, FETCO. “Current Liberals voted against the same idea twice before because they know what anyone who looks carefully enough at this policy knows - it is creating a problem, not solving one.”

Employers in transportation and communications must ensure critical services are provided to Canadians from coast to coast to coast. This bill will make it harder to meet those obligations, add to the cost-of-living pressures everyone is feeling, and introduce uncertainty into the Canadian economy.

