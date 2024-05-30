JB Bowers Joins Greystone Monticello for Multifamily Bridge Lending Origination

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Monticello, a bridge lending provider specializing in capital finance products and services for the multifamily, healthcare, and senior housing sectors, announced the addition of JB Bowers as a Director to assist with identifying multifamily bridge loan opportunities. With a strong track record in the real estate finance industry, Mr. Bowers will play a key role in growing the company's multifamily bridge lending efforts.



“We are pleased to bring JB on board,” said Greg McManus, Chief Operating Officer of Greystone Monticello. “His client relationships and industry experience will be great value adds as we continue to grow our multifamily bridge lending platform. JB will be an instrumental force in advancing our strategic goals and delivering exceptional value to our investors and clients.” Mr. Bowers will be based in Tampa, Florida and reports to Eric Baum, head of Multifamily Lending at Greystone Monticello.

Mr. Bowers shared his excitement, stating, "Partnering with Greystone Monticello presents a fantastic opportunity to work with a highly respected organization in the real estate finance sector. I am eager to contribute my expertise to help the company achieve new heights and provide innovative solutions to their clients."

Mr. Bowers has 10 years of experience originating over $3 billion in transactions and managing commercial real estate debt investments on all property types across the United States. He most recently served as an Assistant Vice President for Voya Investment Management, where he focused on both permanent and bridge loan originations across several Midwest, West, and Southeast US markets. In that role, Mr. Bowers was responsible for loan sourcing, evaluation, loan structuring, term sheet negotiations, underwriting, and closing. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in both Finance and Real Estate, with Honors, from Florida State University, and an MBA from the Scheller College of Business at Georgia Tech.

About Greystone Monticello

Greystone Monticello provides a wide range of bridge financing options in the multifamily and seniors housing industries along with hands-on collateral asset management to help service our clients. Greystone Monticello provides clients with exceptional service with breadth and depth of industry experience. For more information, visit www.greystonemonticello.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com