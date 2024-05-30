BioAdaptives, Inc. Welcomes Gimhana Dissanayake to Its Board of Directors

We are confident that Gimhana’s leadership will significantly enrich our board’s talent and expertise, propelling us to new heights.



LAS VEGAS, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT), a leader in the health and wellness sector, today announces the appointment of Gimhana Dissanayake to its Board of Directors. Gimhana, who currently serves as the vice president of operational sales for North America at The Hertz Corporation (NYSE: HTZ), brings over two decades of comprehensive experience and a proven track record of strategic growth and operational excellence to BioAdaptives.

With an illustrious career that has spanned various leadership roles at Hertz, Gimhana is renowned for his strategic vision and leadership acumen. He has been instrumental in advancing the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty brands, significantly enhancing their market presence and competitive edge. As the senior director of strategic partnerships, he spearheaded initiatives that fostered key alliances with Fortune 500 companies and drove substantial growth across 10 revenue verticals for North America. His efforts earned him the nickname “Founder of Canada” within Hertz, a testament to his successful expansion of the company’s market share in the region. His strategic prowess is a valuable asset that will undoubtedly benefit BioAdaptives.

Gimhana's educational background and extensive professional experience make him an invaluable addition to the BioAdaptives board. He holds an undergraduate degree from Oklahoma State University and an MBA from California State University, Sacramento. In addition, he has completed advanced executive education at Cornell University and the Wharton School of Business. This rich academic and professional foundation equips him with the knowledge and skills necessary to significantly contribute to Bioadaptive's growth and success.

“We are delighted to welcome Gimhana to our Board of Directors,” said Jim Keener, chairman of the board at BioAdaptives. “His exceptional contributions to the car rental industry and his strategic insight are precisely what BioAdaptives needs as we continue to innovate and expand our reach in the wellness sector. We are confident that Gimhana’s leadership will significantly enrich our board’s talent and expertise, propelling us to new heights.”

About BioAdaptives

BioAdaptives, Inc. develops and distributes natural herbal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, antiviral activity, and immune system defense; stress resistance; endurance; recovery from injury, illness, and exercise; and anti-aging properties. Our current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best sources worldwide, and proprietary methods are utilized to enhance the bioavailability of nutrients. Our products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, pain relief and improved appearance.

BioAdaptives' common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. None of the statements about our products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release, including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the press release date, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date after the date of this press release.

Contact

Investor Relations

BioAdaptives, Inc.

(702) 659-8829

info@bioadaptives.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com