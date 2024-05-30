AIConnect at the Ho Chi Minh Consensus Night: Pioneering AI Innovation and Collaboration on June 6

Shenzhen, China, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIConnect will participate in the highly anticipated Ho Chi Minh Consensus Night on June 6, a premier event dedicated to driving innovation and collaboration in the field of artificial intelligence. This exclusive journey of consensus for AIConnect will highlight its technological prowess, partnerships, and future strategies.

As a global leader in AI computing power services, AIConnect’s involvement will further solidify its position as an innovation-driven industry leader, showcasing its expertise and achievements in integrating AI and blockchain technologies. The Consensus Night will bring together top AI experts, tech entrepreneurs, and academic representatives worldwide to discuss the latest trends and cutting-edge technologies in AI.



At this event, AIConnect will present its innovative solutions in AI computing services, including efficient AI computing power, decentralized computing networks, and secure data storage mechanisms. AIConnect will demonstrate how these technologies accelerate the development and adoption of AI applications.



Additionally, AIConnect will delve into its practices and accomplishments in the convergence of blockchain and AI. The discussions will cover how blockchain ensures data security and reliability and how smart contracts facilitate decentralized computing power transactions and resource allocation.

AIConnect's core mission is to provide efficient, secure, and decentralized computing power services to the global AI industry. Committed to building a comprehensive computing power network, AIConnect supports the large-scale application of intelligent technologies and fosters the deep integration of AI and blockchain. This initiative aims to expand its global market share, explore new application scenarios, and drive significant breakthroughs in AI innovation, enhancing AIConnect's influence and reputation in the global AI sector.



Furthermore, AIConnect will collaborate closely with other leading tech companies and partners to explore innovative business models and application scenarios. The conference will highlight the latest developments in partnerships and collaborative projects, emphasizing AIConnect’s value as a preferred partner. Through collaboration and sharing, AIConnect can accelerate the advancement of AI technology, contributing significantly to an intelligent future.



AIConnect looks forward to witnessing this important moment with you and exploring the endless possibilities in the AI field together. Stay tuned for AIConnect's exciting presentations and showcases at the June 6 Consensus Night, where AIConnect will share its latest achievements and vision, underscoring its leading position in the global AI computing power service network.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.