Humanizing Technology to Speed Health Innovation in Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connor Povoledo, the CEO of Wound 3 , believes there’s a gap in the way wounds are measured, assessed and treated. Clinics and health practitioners often rely on visual and imprecise tools for wound-care. So, he and co-founder, Jacob Damant, started their own company to roll out technology that would improve wound measurement utility. Through a new program called the Innovative Digital Engagement and Tech Evaluation in Alberta (IDEATE), Alberta Innovates and Prairies Economic Development Canada , (PrairiesCan) are helping innovators like Connor and Jacob find technology testers and validators that will help advance their ideas into the marketplace quickly and efficiently.



IDEATE is a digital platform envisioned to revolutionize the health technology industry. A $4.25 million investment, which includes over $2.1 million from PrairiesCan, underscores a commitment to creating new pathways that get innovations to market faster. IDEATE connects health technology innovators with early adopters eager to test cutting-edge solutions. The program aims to bridge the gap in technology evaluation by providing real-world feedback on user experience, usability and utility. IDEATE provides opportunities for the public to be involved in technology development through testing. Through IDEATE, Prairies Canada and Alberta Innovates are putting individuals in the center of the innovation pathway.

The digital direct-to-consumer health market is valued at over $310 billion. IDEATE will not only support economic growth and diversification but also strengthen Alberta as a global leader in digital health. Leveraging digital tools and best practices IDEATE will allow users to interact with emerging technologies, fostering evidence-informed decision-making and building public trust in healthcare innovations.

“Prairie innovators are on the leading edge of developing digital health applications that have the potential to transform healthcare delivery and improve quality of life for Canadians. Through IDEATE, our government is enabling small- and medium-sized technology firms in Alberta’s life sciences sector to navigate regulatory requirements and validate the effectiveness of their digital health technologies in clinical settings—both of which are key to commercializing new medical applications and strengthening the sustainability and long-term competitiveness of the Prairie economy.”

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

“Technology is not just an industry, it is the future of every industry, including healthcare. Our investment into the IDEATE program will help to bring new technologies to market faster and deliver better healthcare for all Albertans.”

Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation

“This investment underscores our collective dedication to advancing healthcare innovation and improving health outcomes. IDEATE not only facilitates connections between innovators and consumers, but also cultivates an environment of collaboration and excellence within the health industry.”

Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates

IDEATE Alberta is a unique customer engagement platform that encourages innovators to connect with potential customers early in their design process.

By taking this consumer-driven approach to innovation, company founders and inventors can get critical data and insights into their future target markets, helping them not only de-risk their products but also secure early investment.

IDEATE Alberta leverages Alberta Innovates’ role as a system catalyst and convening point for stakeholders across the innovation pathway, from innovators to investors and general consumers to established ecosystem players.

For more information on IDEATE and how to get involved, please visit ideatealberta.ca .

