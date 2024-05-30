EPH European Property Holdings PLC announces the Appointment of Christina Spyrou-Katras as Secretary of the Company as well as the Notice for its Annual General Meeting 2024

30 May 2024, Limassol, Cyprus I Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARY OF THE COMPANY

The Board of Directors of EPH European Property Holdings PLC (the “Company”) has appointed Christina Spyrou-Katras to the Secretary of the Company effective as per 01 June 2024.





NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Annual General Meeting of EPH European Property Holdings PLC will be held on 26 June 2024 at 11:00 AM at the Amathus Hotel Limassol, 75 Amathounta Avenue, 4532 Limassol, Cyprus, where the following ordinary business will be transacted:

To receive and consider the Management Reports, the Audited Annual Financial Statements of the Company and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the Auditors’ Reports (by Deloitte AG, Switzerland and by Primus Audit & Tax, Cyprus) (the “Annual Report”); To appoint/ re-appoint the Auditors of the Company and authorise the Board of Directors to determine their remuneration; To consider the recommendation of the Board of Directors of the Company to not declare a dividend;

By order of the Board of Directors,

Michaela Neophytou

Secretary of EPH European Property Holdings PLC

EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com .





MEMBERS’ RIGHTS AND RELEVANT DOCUMENTS:

The Record Date for the participation at the Annual General Meeting is 12 June 2024, 5pm CET. Only Members registered in the Company’s Statutory Register as of the close of business on the Record Date shall have the right to attend, vote and address the Annual General Meeting. The shareholder register is maintained and administered by Computershare Schweiz AG, Baslerstrasse 90, CH-4600 Olten, Switzerland. Any change in the relevant Registry after the Record Date will not be counted in determining the right of any person to attend and vote at the Meeting. Any Member entitled to attend, vote and speak the Annual General Meeting, is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend, vote and speak in his/her/its stead. A proxy need not be a Member. The proxy document must be submitted at the Registered Office of the Company at Monis Machaira 18, Office 101, 3020 Limassol, Republic of Cyprus, E-mail : contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com at least 15 minutes before the time fixed for the Annual General Meeting. A proxy may be given in either Form A or Form B, attached hereto, or can be ordered from the share register with Computershare (see para. 3 below). In order to participate at the Annual General Meeting, a Member (or a duly appointed proxy of a Member) entitled to attend, vote and address the Annual General Meeting, shall obtain from the Company relevant admission cards and voting slips. Admission cards and voting slips will be provided by the Company and can be obtained (a) at the date, time and place of the Annual General Meeting or (b) via the share register with Computershare in advance of the Annual General Meeting (after the Record Date), by reverting to the relevant invitation and application form that will be sent by the Company via post to the Members entitled to receive notice of the Annual General Meeting. In order to obtain from the Company relevant admission cards and voting slips in advance of the Annual General Meeting via Computershare, Members shall complete and return the relevant application form to Computershare Schweiz AG (by using the envelope provided) at the following address:

General Meetings Team

Computershare Schweiz AG

P +41 62 205 77 50

Baslerstrasse 90, Postfach, 4601 Olten, Schweiz

generalversammlung@computershare.ch

Every Member has the right to ask questions relating to the items of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting, subject to any measures the Company may adopt for the ascertainment of the Member’s identity, as well as to parameters relating to the planning and the good order of the Annual General Meeting, the confidentiality and the business interests of the Company. Subject to what is mentioned in relation to the Record Date, any Member is entitled to attend, vote and address the Annual General Meeting. The Annual Report (which includes the Management Reports, the Audited Annual Financial Statements of the Company and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the Auditors’ Reports) is available and can be obtained in printed form from the Registered Office of the Company at Monis Machaira 18, Office 101, 3020 Limassol, Republic of Cyprus, or from the office of Valartis Advisory Services SA, St. Annagasse 18, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland as well as by email through contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com. The Annual Report shall also be available in printed form at the place and time of the Annual General Meeting. The Annual Report for the purposes of the SIX Swiss Exchange (which includes the Management Report, the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the Auditors’ Report) was published on 26 April 2024, and can be downloaded from EPH European Property Holdings PLC website: https://europeanpropertyholdings.com/ . If required, members can obtain a printed form from the Registered Office of the Company at Monis Machaira 18, Office 101, 3020 Limassol, Republic of Cyprus, or from the office of Valartis Advisory Services SA, St. Annagasse 18, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland. The Company’s Auditors, Deloitte AG, Switzerland and Primus Audit & Tax, Cyprus, have not given the Company notice in writing of any unwillingness to be re-appointed.





Attachment