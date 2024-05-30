SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Ocugen

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN) and reminds investors of the June 10, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



If you purchased or acquired securities in Ocugen between May 8, 2020 and April 1, 2024

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Ocugen’s financial statements from May 8, 2020 to the present were materially misstated; (2) Ocugen did not have adequate internal controls; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On April 1, 2024, after the market closed, Ocugen filed with the SEC a current report on Form 8-K which stated, in pertinent part, that "[o]n April 1, 2024, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Audit Committee"), based on the recommendation of management and after consultation with EY, concluded that the Company's previously-issued audited consolidated financial statements for each fiscal year beginning January 1, 2020 and its previously-issued unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for each of the first three quarters in such years, as well as the associated earnings releases and investor presentations or other communications describing such financial statements, were materially misstated and, accordingly, should no longer be relied upon."

Further, "[o]n April 1, 2024, the Company filed a notification of inability to timely file Form 10-K on Form 12b-25 due to additional time required for the Company to correct the errors described above and prepare restated financial statements. At this time, the Company expects to file the 2023 Form 10-K no later than April 16, 2024. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to prepare restated financial statements and file the 2023 Form 10-K on the timeline anticipated, or that no additional errors will be identified."

On this news, the price of Ocugen stock fell by $0.16 per share, or 10.38%, to close at $1.38 on April 2, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

