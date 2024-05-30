Tinkerine enters Collaboration Agreement with Techies of Tomorrow

Delta, BC, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TSXV: TTD) ("Tinkerine" or the "Company") announces a recent partnership through a Collaboration Agreement with Techies of Tomorrow (“TOT”), a leading technology talent incubator based in British Columbia. Under this agreement, Tinkerine will expand its portfolio of Education Technology (“Edtech”) products and services to include platform development, artificial intelligence, and 3D printing solutions. The joint efforts between Tinkerine and TOT are currently concentrated on various projects spanning the 3D printing, dental, housing, agriculture, and the medical sectors.



About Techies of Tomorrow

Techies of Tomorrow is a tech talent incubator that empowers recent BC tech graduates to work on real industry projects that require high quality and cost-effective solutions. By focusing on industry mentorship and continuous training, Techies of Tomorrow aims to fulfill the talent demands in the tech industry. By taking on real industry work, grads put their education and skillsets into practice, build their portfolio, and create meaningful industry connections.

Following the successful launch of a pilot project in 2020, Techies of Tomorrow was born to continue implementing its vision and mission to educate, train, and create opportunities for BC’s local tech talent, while providing technology solutions for BC businesses.

Founded by Henry Leung and Ramin Shadmehr, TOT is committed to cultivating a vibrant ecosystem where local tech talent can thrive while addressing the needs of businesses across British Columbia. Henry, who serves as the Program Head for Digital Design and Development at the British Columbia Institute of Technology, specializes in crafting sophisticated cross-platform applications. Ramin, the Dean of Fine and Applied Arts at Capilano University, brings expertise in cross-platform application design and development, including proficiency in creating tools within Maya and Unreal Engine.

Expanding upon Tinkerine's broad array of educational alliances forged through its offerings in 3D printing sales and services, this collaboration endeavors to establish a strong foundation for the progression of emerging technologies within educational contexts. These technologies encompass 3D printing, artificial intelligence, platform design, and sustainability, aiming to enrich learning experiences and prepare students for the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Tinkerine also announces Mr. Dean Stuart has been engaged by the Company to provide investor relations and business development services. He brings with him extensive experience in providing consulting services to TSX Venture companies since 1999. Initially engaged by the Company in February 2016, Mr. Stuart is based in Calgary, Alberta. He holds 250,000 stock options in the Company, with 200,000 issued on March 26, 2020, and 50,000 issued on October 19, 2021. Other than these 250,000 stock options, Mr. Stuart currently holds no direct or indirect interest in the company. As an arm’s length contractor to Tinkerine, Mr. Stuart's compensation for these services is set at $750 per month. The agreement is structured to renew annually, with renewal terms agreed upon mutually, starting from February 16.

About Tinkerine

At Tinkerine, we transform ideas into exceptional user experiences, crafting a future where digital interactions are delightful and purposeful. We empower the curious to convert creative ideas into the tangible and the unimaginable. By championing human-centric design, we inspire connections, foster loyalty, and drive meaningful impact, enriching lives through authentic, harmonious technology interactions. All Tinkerine products and services are designed and developed in Canada.

