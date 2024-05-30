Mojix Achieves Major Milestone with Secure GovCloud Deployment for Federal Defense

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojix, a global leader in real-time, item-level visibility (RTILV) solutions for supply chains is proud to announce the successful deployment of its Vizix® platform within a major federal defense project. In conjunction with strategic partners, this marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to modernize and optimize industrial and manufacturing processes. GovCloud is a highly secure and compliant cloud environment that was designed to meet the specific security, compliance, and regulatory requirements of US government agencies, defense contractors, and businesses operating in highly regulated sectors, such as manufacturing.



The Vizix platform, known for its sensor-agnostic internet of things (IoT) platform, leverages the power of RFID and other item-level tracking technologies to automate and streamline processes that benefit from the precise tracking of materials, parts, and assets. This deployment, in a newly established government cloud environment, represents a pivotal move from on-premises instances to a more scalable and replicable model across multiple sites and processes.

“We are thrilled to support our federal defense clients with a solution that not only reduces manual labor and inefficiencies but also transitions capital expenditure costs to operational expenditures, all while adhering to the highest federal security standards,” said Chris Cassidy, CEO of Mojix. “Our Vizix platform’s advanced SaaS capabilities and high-quality cybersecurity measures make it ideally suited for environments that require regulatory compliance.”

This milestone underscores the commitment from Mojix to delivering innovative solutions that meet the stringent demands of federal defense operations. The successful deployment within the GovCloud environment highlights the capability of Vizix to maintain the highest level of security required in this space, offering significant benefits in terms of scalability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

Mojix believes that Vizix is uniquely positioned to deliver similar value across broader federal defense areas and initiatives, enhancing operational efficiency and security. Through the implementation of a company-wide Zero Trust Policy, Mojix has significantly enhanced its security posture to protect sensitive data, and build a robust framework for secure operations in a complex threat landscape while mitigating risk.

About Mojix

Mojix is a leader in real-time, item-level visibility solutions and human capital management for nearshoring IT development services that provide end-to-end business intelligence for supply chains around the globe. Mojix harmonizes data to provide traceability, product authentication and automated inventory management solutions that are built on a high security, scalable SaaS platform. Mojix captures event-triggered actions and vital characteristics by tracking billions of unique identities, to follow item lifecycles from source to shelf. Companies can leverage the integrated data to increase their sales and operational efficiency, reduce risk, and enhance their customer experience. Learn more at www.mojix.com.

About Zero Trust Architecture

Zero Trust is a security concept and framework that assumes no implicit trust within or outside an organization’s network. Every request, whether from within the network or from external sources, must be verified, authenticated, and authorized.

Editorial/Media Contact

Maggie Williams Dryden

Vice President, Head of Global Marketing

Mojix, Inc.

(404) 913-2488

maggie.dryden@mojix.com

©Mojix, Inc. Mojix, Vizix, maiven, and ytem are registered trademarks or trademarks of Mojix, Inc.