Smart for Life to Attend IFT FIRST, the Premier Food Science and Technology Event

MIAMI, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a distinguished leader in the Health & Wellness sector specializing in the marketing and manufacturing of nutritional supplements and foods, today announced board member Heather Granato will be in attendance at the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Annual Event and Expo, taking place from July 14-17, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. Ms. Granato will be actively seeking meetings to discuss potential acquisitions and strategic partnerships that align with the shared vision for advancing innovation and growth within the food science and technology sectors.



The IFT Annual Event is a premier gathering of the brightest minds in food science, technology, and related fields. It offers a dynamic platform for professionals to exchange ideas, discover new research, and forge valuable connections. Ms. Granato’s participation underscores her commitment to leveraging collaborative efforts to drive industry advancements and deliver cutting-edge solutions to market challenges.

“I am excited to engage with fellow industry leaders at this year's IFT event,” said Ms. Granato. “This is a unique opportunity to explore synergies and partnerships that can propel our shared goals of innovation and excellence. I look forward to discussions that will not only enhance our capabilities but also contribute to the broader food science community.”

Ms. Granato's impressive career spans over two decades, during which she has been instrumental in pioneering initiatives and leading transformative projects. Her expertise in strategic development and market expansion has positioned her as a key influencer in the industry.

Attendees interested in scheduling a meeting with Heather Granato during the IFT event are encouraged to reach out in advance to coordinate a suitable time. Meetings will focus on exploring avenues for collaboration that can drive mutual growth and innovation, encompassing a wide range of opportunities from acquisitions to strategic partnerships.

Heather Granato is a distinguished leader in the food industry, known for her strategic insights and innovative approach to business development. With a career dedicated to advancing food science and technology, Ms. Granato has consistently driven success through collaboration and forward-thinking strategies.

For media inquiries or to schedule interviews with Smart for Life representatives, please contact: media@smartforlifecorp.com.

About IFT

The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) is a global organization dedicated to advancing the science of food. Through its annual event and numerous initiatives, IFT brings together food professionals from around the world to share knowledge, foster innovation, and address the challenges facing the food industry today.

About IFT FIRST

IFT FIRST means Food Improved by Research, Science, and Technology. It is IFT’s response to the transformative nature of the global food system. IFT FIRST will bring together researchers, scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs from across the global food value chain to discuss scientific solutions in presentations and panels focused on transformative innovation. For more information about the IFT Annual Event and Expo, please visit www.iftevent.org.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is an emerging growth company in the nutraceutical industry, committed to delivering innovative solutions that promote Health & Wellness. With a focus on research-driven formulations and consumer-centric approaches, Smart for Life is dedicated to redefining the boundaries of nutritional science. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and products. Structured as a publicly held holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary and related products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company recently concluded the execution of a restructuring plan including recapitalization of the Company with equity and debt financings, the sale of certain non-performing assets, the sale and leaseback of the Company’s 18,000 sq. ft. Doral manufacturing facility and the successful liquidation of the Company’s senior debt facility. In addition, the Company converted substantial debt obligations to equity materially improving the Company’s balance sheet. The Company has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Purely Optimal Nutrition, which is expected to add additional revenue and EBITDA. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Investor Relations Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SMFL@crescendo-ir.com