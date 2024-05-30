[Latest] Global Glass Recycling Market Size/Share Worth USD 5.6 Billion by 2033 at a 5.4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Glass Recycling Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Cullet, Crushed Glass, Glass Powder), By Application (Bottle & Containers, Flat Glass, Fiber Glass, Highway Beads, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Glass Recycling Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 5.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.4% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Glass Recycling Market: Overview

Recycling glasses is the act of gathering, separating, cleaning, and reprocessing old glass into new glass goods. The procedure for recycling usually begins with the collecting of glass garbage from homes, companies, and other locations. The gathered glass is then sorted by color and kind to eliminate impurities such as caps, labels, and other non-glass items.

One of the most noticeable worldwide developments in the glass recycling industry is the growing emphasis on sustainability and circular economy concepts. Industries, governments, and consumers throughout the world are recognizing the value of waste reduction and resource conservation.

Glass recycling supports these goals by removing glass trash from landfills, preserving raw resources, and lowering energy usage in glass manufacturing. Furthermore, advances in recycling technology and procedures increase the productivity and affordability of glass recycling, which makes it more appealing to businesses and consumers.

In addition, growing recognition of the environmental implications of single-use plastics has resulted in a move towards glass packaging, driving up demand for recycled glass. Ultimately, the worldwide trend towards sustainability, along with technical improvements and increasing customer tastes, is propelling the growth of the glass recycling market as a vital component of the circular economy.

By product, the cullet segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Cullet fuels the glass recycling sector by providing a valuable raw material for the manufacture of new glass goods. Its usage reduces the need for raw resources, saves energy, and cuts production costs, making recycling both economically and environmentally advantageous.

By application, the bottle & containers segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Bottles and containers drive the glass recycling industry since they are commonly used in the packaging of drinks, food, cosmetics, and medicines. The recyclability of glass stimulates collecting and processing, making it a crucial driver in the glass recycling sector.

North America dominates the glass recycling industry owing to its strong infrastructure, increased environmental consciousness, severe laws, industry need for sustainable resources, and efforts encouraging recycling literacy and the implementation of sustainable methods.

Strategic Materials, Inc. formally separated from Allwaste to establish its separate firm. Merging with Nexcycle, a glass and plastic recycling company in Ontario, Canada, expanded its reach and capabilities. Also bought Container Recycling Alliance, which increased our reach across the United States.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Glass Recycling market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Glass Recycling industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Glass Recycling Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Glass Recycling market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Glass Recycling market in 2023 with a market share of 35.3% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

North America’s solid infrastructure and well-established recycling programmes make glass trash collection, sorting, and processing more efficient. Furthermore, increased consumer environmental awareness and rigorous legislation promote recycling efforts, especially glass recycling.

Moreover, different industries, such as packaging, building, and automobiles boost the need for recycled glass, also known as cullet. These businesses employ recycled glass as a sustainable alternative to virgin resources.

Additionally, programmes launched by municipalities, governments, and non-profit organisations promote recycling education and encourage enterprises to adopt sustainable practices. A circular economy strategy, emphasising resource efficiency and waste reduction, adds to the momentum for glass recycling in North America, placing the area as a pioneer in sustainable waste management and environmental stewardship.

Glass Recycling Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Cullet, Crushed Glass, Glass Powder), By Application (Bottle & Containers, Flat Glass, Fiber Glass, Highway Beads, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033





List of the prominent players in the Glass Recycling Market:

Strategic Materials Inc.

Ardagh Group

Owens-Illinois

Vetropack Holding Ltd.

Gerresheimer AG

Verallia

Gallo Glass Company

Knauf Insulation

Pace Glass Inc.

Vitro S.A.B. de C.V.

Anchor Glass Container Corporation

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

GPI Packaging LLC

Berry Global Inc.

Recresco Ltd.

Delphi Glass Corp.

Frigoglass SAIC

Quinn Glass Limited

Nampak Ltd.

Others

The Glass Recycling Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Cullet

Crushed Glass

Glass Powder

By Application

Bottle & Containers

Flat Glass

Fiber Glass

Highway Beads

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

