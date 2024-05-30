The Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec begins celebrating its 50 years of existence

TERREBONNE, Quebec, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec (FCMQ) is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary on September 20th, marking half a century of passion and dedication to our community. This exceptional achievement is a testament to the hard work and determination of our not-for-profit organisation.



To thank our loyal snowmobiling members and mark this special occasion, we are pleased to announce a unique and exclusive "pre-early bird sale" for the purchase of annual trail permits, from October 1st to 31st, 2024. The aim of this initiative is to give our members the chance to take advantage of special rates while planning their winter adventures in advance.

The festivities surrounding our 50th anniversary will culminate in our annual congress, which this year will be held at the Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu on September 13th and 14th. The event will be an opportunity to celebrate our achievements, reflect on our journey and discuss future developments within our snowmobiling community.

Since it was founded, the FCMQ has established itself as a pillar of the snowmobile industry, supported by the unwavering commitment of its 4,500 volunteers. Every year, these dedicated volunteers devote nearly 800,000 hours to maintaining and preserving our vast network of trails, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all snowmobilers.

Today, Quebec's network of snowmobile trails is recognised as the most splendid in the world. Its existance has permited the developement of a recreational tourism industry generating more than $3.27 billion annually in economic spinoffs, making a significant contribution to local and regional economies. Our success is a reflection of the passion and dedication of our members and volunteers, and it is with immense gratitude that we celebrate this major milestone.

Join us as we celebrate this historic moment and share our passion for snowmobiling. We sincerely thank all our members, volunteers and partners for their unwavering support over the past five decades.

