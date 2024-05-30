Global Air Freight Software Market Size To Worth USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 1.68%

New York, United States , May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Air Freight Software Market Size to Grow from USD 6.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 7.8 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.68% during the forecast period.





The air freight software market is a dynamic and ever-expanding business that provides critical solutions for controlling and improving air cargo and logistics operations. The exponential growth of e-commerce has led to a significant increase in air freight shipments. Retailers and logistics companies use This market includes software systems that manage various aspects of air freight, such as cargo tracking, route optimisation, inventory management, paperwork automation, customs compliance, and analytics. air freight software to overcome the challenges of moving things quickly and efficiently in order to meet client expectations. As global trade grows, supply chains become more complex. Air freight software helps to manage these issues by offering real-time tracking, effective route planning, and global regulatory compliance.

Air Freight Software Market Value Chain Analysis

The air freight software market value chain consists of several stages, including research and development (R&D), software development, cloud infrastructure and hosting, sales and marketing, implementation and integration, training and support, usage and operations, feedback, and continuous improvement. This chain's key stakeholders include software vendors, cloud service providers, logistics organisations, freight forwarders, airlines, cargo handlers, end users, and regulatory agencies. Each stage is crucial to ensuring that the software satisfies industry requirements, integrates emerging technologies such as AI and IoT, and adheres to regulations. This comprehensive procedure allows for efficient and successful air freight operations by optimising routes, boosting real-time tracking, automating documentation, and eventually improving overall logistics and supply chain management.

Air Freight Software Market Size By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud Based), By Air Freight Service (Expedited Service, Standard Service, and Deferred Service), By Application (Freight Handling, Freight Tracking and Monitoring, Warehouse Management, Price and Revenue Management, Freight Routing and Scheduling, and Delivery Tracking), By End User (Cargo Airlines, Commercial Airlines, E-Commerce Companies, Third Party Freight Service Providers, and Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecasts to 2033

Insights by Deployment

The cloud based segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Cloud-based air freight software is scalable and flexible, allowing firms to easily scale their operations up or down in response to changing business demands. This scalability is especially beneficial for organisations with fluctuating shipping volumes or seasonal peaks in demand. Cloud-based solutions are frequently subscription-based, eliminating the need for significant initial hardware and infrastructure investments. This affordable pricing model makes cloud-based air freight software available to businesses of all sizes, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Insights by Air Freight Service

The deferred service segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The rising demand for deferred air freight services has intensified competition between air freight carriers and logistics companies. This competition has fueled innovation in service offers, pricing strategies, and technological solutions, hastening the growth of the deferred service segment in the air freight software market. Advances in air freight software and logistics technology have increased the efficiency and dependability of delayed air cargo services. Automated route optimisation, real-time tracking, and decreased documentation processes all contribute to smoother operations, making postponed services more appealing to businesses seeking cost-effective shipping solutions.

Insights by Application

The freight tracking segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Globalisation of trade has resulted in increasingly complex and geographically spread supply networks. As a result, businesses must manage logistics across several locations and means of transportation. Freight tracking solutions improve supply chain visibility by combining data from numerous sources, such as carriers, warehouses, and customs agencies, into a single platform, enabling for more effective shipment monitoring and management. The growing popularity of e-commerce has increased demand for freight tracking solutions, particularly in the air freight business. Real-time tracking capabilities are necessary for e-commerce businesses to provide clients with accurate arrival estimates and ensure order fulfilment on time.

Insights by End User

The cargo airlines segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Global trade volumes continue to rise, driving up demand for air cargo services provided by cargo airlines. As businesses seek faster and more reliable transportation for their goods, cargo planes play a significant role in easing freight transit between domestic and international markets. Cargo airlines are under pressure to streamline their operations and improve efficiency in order to remain competitive in the market. Air freight software systems enable route optimisation, load planning, and resource allocation, allowing cargo carriers to improve operations, cut costs, and increase income.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Air Freight Software Market from 2023 to 2033. The expanding e-commerce sector in North America is increasing demand for air freight services and associated technical solutions. Consumers increasingly anticipate fast and dependable delivery of goods, therefore e-commerce businesses rely heavily on air freight to meet these expectations, resulting in broad adoption of air freight software. North America is home to several key companies in the air freight software industry, including established software suppliers, logistics firms, and e-commerce behemoths. These organisations promote market innovation and competitiveness by offering a diverse range of software solutions to meet their customers' needs.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Asia Pacific boasts some of the world's largest e-commerce markets, including China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. The flourishing e-commerce sector has increased demand for air freight services to assure the timely and effective delivery of goods, accelerating the development of air freight software solutions. Governments and commercial entities across Asia Pacific are investing heavily in modernising and growing logistical infrastructure, such as airports, seaports, and transportation networks. This infrastructure expansion increases the efficiency of air cargo operations and creates opportunities for the adoption of novel air freight software solutions.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Key Vendors in the Global Air Freight Software Market are AirBridgeCargo Airlines, All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd (ANA), American Airlines, Azul Airlines, Cargojet Inc., Cargolux Airlines International SA, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, China Airlines Ltd, Copa Airlines, Delta Airlines, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx (Federal Express) Corporation, Gol Airlines, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Japan Airlines Co. Ltd, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, LATAM Airlines, Magma Aviation Limited, Qatar Airways Company QCSC, The Emirates Group, United Airlines, and United Parcel Service Inc. and others.

Recent Market Developments

In May 2023, Speedcargo and Gudel cooperated to develop the world's first autonomous robotic cargo handling solution for air cargo. The robotic system can transport goods of any size or weight, including oddly shaped cargo.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Air Freight Software Market, Deployment Analysis

On-Premise

Cloud Based

Air Freight Software Market, Air Freight Service Analysis

Expedited Service

Standard Service

Deferred Service

Air Freight Software Market, Application Analysis

Freight Handling

Freight Tracking and Monitoring

Warehouse Management

Price and Revenue Management

Freight Routing and Scheduling

Delivery Tracking

Air Freight Software Market, End User Analysis

Cargo Airlines

Commercial Airlines

E-Commerce Companies

Third Party Freight Service Providers

Others

Air Freight Software Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



