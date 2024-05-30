Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors that a Shareholder Has Filed a Class Action Against Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) securities between February 7, 2023 and April 24, 2023. Enphase is an energy technology company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar micro-inverters, battery energy storage, and EV charging stations in the United States and internationally.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, Enphase had been experiencing a decrease in battery shipments to Europe and California, slowdown in battery deployment and adoption, longer transition period with NEM 3.0, and slower output of inverters manufactured by the new US base manufacturing lines. Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed revenue outlook for fiscal 2023.

Plaintiff alleges that on April 25, 2023, Enphase announced its first quarter earnings, stating revenue in the United States had decreased by approximately 9% attributing it to macroeconomic conditions. Additionally, defendants put out a weak second quarter outlook for 2023 where revenue was estimated to be within the range of $700 million to $750 million. On this news, the price of Enphase’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $220.60 per share on April 25, 2023, Enphase’s stock price fell to $163.83 per share on April 26, 2023, a decline of nearly 26% in the span of just a single day.

