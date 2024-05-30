Congratulating Cayuse’s Latest Live Customers

Portland, OR, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuse, the leader in electronic research administration (eRA) software, today announced new expansions and implementations of Cayuse’s eRA solutions at four major research organizations.

Joining and expanding the Cayuse user community, Cayuse leadership is proud to share the latest adoptions:

Central State University - The eminent Ohio HBCU recently went live with Cayuse Sponsored Projects and Human Ethics , helping provide robust research administration infrastructure and easier IRB protocol management

Clark Atlanta University - The oldest southern HBCU added Cayuse Proposals (S2S) to improve grant proposal submission and approval times

Colorado Mesa University - Grand Junction’s Colorado Mesa University increased support for its animal research programs with Cayuse Animal Oversight

The New School - New York’s storied research university implemented Cayuse Sponsored Projects and Outside Interests to facilitate increased organizational transparency and simplified conflict reporting