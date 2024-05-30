Global Multi-Omics Market Size To Exceed USD 10.72 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 15.26%

New York, United States , May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Multi-omics Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.59 Billion in 2023 to USD 10.72 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 15.26% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





Multi-omics is a novel technique for analysis that involves merging data sets across multiple omics groups. The several omics schemes that are merged in multi-omics, include proteomics, metabolomics, transcriptomics, and genomes. Genomic analysis is the primary method used, as it looks deeply into the makeup and operations of genomes. Using RNA sequencing, transcriptomics analyses the transcripts within a genome. Additionally, as the relevance of personalized healthcare and the incidence of chronic diseases rise, there is a growing need for multi-omics technologies that offer immediate modifications to therapies and more information into the mechanisms beneath disease. In order to expand their product offerings, major competitors in the worldwide multi-omics market have concentrated on advancement and strategic partnerships. The market for multi-omics is expanding at a rapid pace due to the rapidly expanding field of personalized medicine. Many biopharmaceuticals and diagnostics organisations are investing greater amounts in multi-omics because they believe it will help in the discovery of new drugs. These are the factors that are expected to propel the multi-omics market's expansion throughout the anticipated period. However, the multi-omics platform's costly setup and facility expenses pose a significant barrier to the systems' larger approval. Regulation observance and patient privacy protection can limit the amount of data that can be shared. These factors further restrain the multi-omics market's expansion.

Global Multi-omics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Single-cell Omics and Bulk Omics), By Platform (Genomics, Transcriptomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics, and Integrated Omics Platform), By Application (Cell Biology, Oncology, Neurology, Immunology, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

The single-cell omics segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global multi-omics market is classified into single-cell omics and bulk omics. Among these, the single-cell omics segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. The capability of single-cell omics tools to arrest complex chemical fingerprints and provide a more detailed and precise picture of biological processes has led to a spike in their use. Therefore, the single-cell omics category is predicted to increase at a significant rate over the forecast period due to the ongoing demand for precise and personalized healthcare solutions.

The genomic segment dominated the global multi-omics market in 2023.

Based on the platform, the global multi-omics market is classified into genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and integrated omics platforms. Among these, the genomic segment dominated the global multi-omics market in 2023. In recent years, the genomic segment has increased significantly and steadily. The market has grown rapidly because of the rapid advancement of high-quality sequencing technologies, cost reduction, and improved figuring abilities.

The oncology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023.

Based on the application, the global multi-omics market is classified into cell biology, oncology, neurology, immunology, and others. Among these, the oncology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Market growth is anticipated due to the rising number of cancer cases and the growing use of multi-omics treatments for cancer. Several attempts have been initiated by companies and researchers to use the multi-omics approach to aid cancer patients.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the predicted time period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the predicted time period. The largest market organizations in this region support the largest profit margin. In addition, companies are making many attempts to expand their footprint, which is also propelling local industry. The American company Tempus partnered with Actuate Therapeutics in February 2023 to help identify and verify the profile of a biomarker in cancer patients.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The increasing number of cases of chronic illnesses, the global product acquisition for analysis and representation, technological advancements along with increased financing for research and development (R&D), and other reasons have all contributed to the rise of this region. These factors are propelling the Asia Pacific multi-omics market's expansion during the projected period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global multi-omics market are Illumina, Inc, PerkinElmer Inc., Bruker, BD, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BGI, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher, Shimadzu Corporation, 10x Genomics, CYTENA GmbH, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, the firm Avida Biomed, which develops target enrichment methods for clinical researchers using NGS techniques to examine malignancies, has been bought by Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global multi-omics market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Multi-omics Market, By Type

Single-cell Omics

Bulk Omics

Global Multi-omics Market, By Platform

Genomics

Transcriptomics

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Integrated Omics Platform

Global Multi-omics Market, By Application

Cell Biology

Oncology

Neurology

Immunology

Others

Global Multi-omics Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



