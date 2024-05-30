Korro to Participate in Upcoming June Investor and Scientific Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO) today announced that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor and scientific conferences:



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Chief Executive Officer and President, Ram Aiyar, Ph.D., will present on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET. Chief Financial Officer, Vineet Agarwal, will also be participating at the conference.

2024 Alpha-1 Foundation National Conference

Chief Medical Officer, Kemi Olugemo, M.D., FAAN, will discuss Korro’s lead RNA editing oligonucleotide candidate in a presentation titled, “KRRO-110, a RNA Editing Modality for the Treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency” on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 11:20 a.m. ET.

5th Annual RNA Editing Summit

Senior Vice President & Head of Platform, RNA Editing, Venkat Krishnamurthy, Ph.D., will participate in a roundtable discussion titled “Discussing Strategies for Improved Longevity of Editing Therapeutics to Achieve More Durable Effects” on Thursday, June 20, 2024. at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Dr. Krishnamurthy will also deliver a presentation titled “Edit the Message: Rewrite the Future” on June 20 at 1:30 p.m. ET. This presentation will provide an update on Korro’s proprietary OPERA platform (Oligonucleotide Promoted Editing of RNA) and its progress towards the clinic.

A live webcast of the Jefferies presentation can be accessed on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor section of Korro’s website at www.korrobio.com. Following the presentation, a replay of the event will be available for 30 days.

About Korro

Korro is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines for both rare and highly prevalent diseases using its proprietary RNA editing platform. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process to effect a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

Korro Contact Information

Investors

IR@korrobio.com

Media

Glenn Silver

FINN Partners

Glenn.silver@finnpartners.com