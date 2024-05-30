LXP Industrial Trust Announces Beth Boulerice to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer and be Succeeded by Nathan Brunner

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) (“LXP”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced that Beth Boulerice will step down from her roles as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective March 1, 2025. Following such date, she will continue to serve as an Executive Vice President, advising the Chief Executive Officer and working with the Corporate and Accounting departments. LXP also announced that Nathan Brunner has been appointed Executive Vice President of Capital Markets, effective September 1, 2024, and will assume the roles of CFO and Treasurer upon Boulerice’s transition.



T. Wilson Eglin, Chief Executive Officer and President of LXP, commented, “On behalf of the entire company, I want to thank Beth for her years of service as LXP’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. She has made numerous contributions to our growth and success over the years and has done a tremendous job as LXP’s CFO. We are fortunate to continue to benefit from her valuable insights as she transitions to her new role at LXP.”

Eglin continued, “We are thrilled to welcome Nathan to LXP. Nathan has an impressive background in real estate investment banking, including the industrial and net lease sectors, and considerable expertise in M&A and corporate finance that will make him a valuable member of our team. I look forward to working closely with him and the rest of the executive team during the transition to support him as he prepares for the CFO role. I am confident he is a great fit for our business and the right person to lead our finance team as we move forward.”

Jamie Handwerker, Lead Independent Trustee of LXP, commented “Over her 17-year tenure with LXP, Beth has played an integral role in our success and we thank her for all of her hard work and her efforts to ensure we have a seamless transition. We are delighted to add Nathan to the LXP management team and look forward to his future appointment as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Nathan’s appointment reflects the Board’s commitment to thoughtful succession planning to ensure we are adding leaders with the skills and experience to support our mission to enhance shareholder value.”

Brunner brings over 19 years of investment banking experience, including approximately 14 years focused exclusively on real estate at J.P. Morgan, where he most recently served as a Managing Director in the firm’s Real Estate Investment Banking group. Brunner has particular expertise in the industrial and net lease real estate sectors, specifically relating to strategy, M&A and capital markets. He started his career at Macquarie Group, where he spent five years working with the Macquarie Infrastructure Funds and Investment Banking divisions. He received a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia and a Graduate Diploma of Chartered Accounting from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia.

