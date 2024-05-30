Capital CBD American Shaman Enhances Online Sales with New E-Commerce Platform

Austin, TX, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital CBD American Shaman brings wellness to the world through ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich CBD oil derived from all-natural, high-quality industrial hemp. They have launched an e-commerce website to sell products online.

The company selects hemp plants grown on sustainable farms in the USA. Thus, the US Hemp Authority certifies its industry-leading product safety and quality standards. Thanks to its proprietary nanotechnology that shrinks CBD into particle size and makes it 9x more bioavailable, clients enjoy fast absorption.

Capital CBD American Shaman believes there are many different ways to use CBD. For this reason, they offer CBD edibles, lotions/creams/topicals, vape products, water-soluble options, tinctures, and dog/cat and equine products. There are accessories, HHC products, mushrooms, THC products, Delta 8/9, hemp flowers, blue lotus, and CBD oil Austin for a diverse range of clients.

Some of the e-commerce website's best sellers include the Proleve full-spectrum CBD salve, which, once massaged into sore muscles/joints, may temporarily relieve minor aches, pains, discomfort, and inflammation. It’s blended with nourishing ingredients like coconut oil and olive oil and the aromatherapy of lavender and tea tree oil, among other luxurious essential oils.

Clients can also indulge in the intense dark chocolate flavor of the Hometown Hero fudgy brownies each meticulously infused with 50mg of Delta-9 THC. They’re perfect for those looking for a discreet but delicious way to unwind in the evening, celebrate a special occasion, or satisfy a sweet tooth. The caramel popcorn from Xite has a 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC that doesn’t compromise the flavor.

For connoisseurs who prefer smoking, the Zen Master – 3ml HHC disposable vape pen enhances their journey with an HHC blend that leans towards Sativa accompanied by various terpene profiles. Clients can choose from OG kush, blackberry kush, unicorn, bubba kush, and purple urkle.

Capital CBD American Shaman puts its heart and soul into creating a welcoming space for everyone, demystifying the stigma of CBD. Their open, honest, and timely insight has earned them many 5-star reviews.

“They are always stocked with a great selection of CBD, Delta8, and Delta9 items. Great and Friendly staff!” Daniel, Satisfied Client.

About Capital CBD American Shaman

Capital CBD American Shaman is a CBD store and wellness center backed by the best CBD producer. Based in Austin, Texas, the store offers a wide array of environmentally friendly and sustainably sourced CBD products. Capital CBD American Shaman continues to lead the market with its comprehensive approach to wellness and dedication to improving customer experiences both online and offline.

Medical Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition. Capital CBD American Shaman products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



