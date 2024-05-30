Fused Mullite Market Size, Outlook: Analysing the 3.3% CAGR and USD 13.9 Billion Projection by 2033

Newark, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 10.1 billion fused mullite market will reach USD 13.9 billion by 2033. The elements driving the fused mullite market's rise are the product's expanding array of uses and advantages. A premium white fused mullite frequently used to produce refractories for glass, steel, and ceramics. This product is produced by electrofusing low-iron silica with calcined alumina from the Bayer process. X-ray diffraction determined the main phases to be mullite with small amounts of glass and corundum. The most stable phase of the alumino-silicate system, mullite, is uncommon and is almost always tainted by impurities and other rock formations. Total control over the chemistry and physical characteristics of the finished ceramic system is possible when synthetic mullite is used.



The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14352



Scope of Fused Mullite Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 3.3% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 10.1 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 13.9 Billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered by Type, Application, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Insight of the Global Fused Mullite Market



The increasing need for high-temperature fused mullite refractory goods across several end-use sectors, including electronics, steel, and glass, propels the market's expansion. In many different industries, fused mullite is widely employed, especially in the manufacturing of refractory goods. It is perfect for petrochemical refining, glass manufacturing, ceramics production, steelmaking, and glass manufacturing due to its high refractoriness, low thermal expansion, and strong chemical stability. The growing popularity of smart manufacturing is aiding market expansion.



North America will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



The United States is North America's largest region. The robust demand for fused mullite results from North America's expanding manufacturing sector. Furthermore, the growing number of manufacturing businesses in North America may be the reason for the region's strong demand for fused mullite.



The refractory grade segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 4.24 billion.



The refractory grade segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 4.24 billion. Refractory grade fused mullite is one type of the material. It is also known as high-temperature alumina oxide or refractory-grade fused silica. This material is widely used in many industries, including steel and glass, because of its greater heat resistance than other materials. It also has a high compressive strength and is well-resistant to heat shock.



The glass segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 2.82 billion.



The glass segment dominated the market, with the most significant revenue of USD 2.82 billion. Fused mullite is used in glass to increase its thermal shock resistance. This material's high strength and low expansion coefficient lessen the likelihood of breaking when exposed to extreme temperature fluctuations. It helps reduce production-related costs by reducing the final product's weight without compromising its functioning.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing demand for fused mullite in the refractories industry



The refractories industry is the largest user of fused mullite, accounting for over 50% of the global market. This is due to the superior properties of fused mullite, which include high refractoriness, chemical stability, and heat shock resistance. Because of these qualities, fused mullite is ideal for refractory applications such as furnace linings, kiln furnishings, and cement.



Restraint: Environmental Sustainability



In the fused mullite market, there is growing concern about the demand to embrace environmentally sustainable techniques and decrease carbon footprint. When it comes to sustainability projects, it is difficult to strike a balance between operational performance and cost-effectiveness.



Personalized your customization here: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/14352



Some of the major players operating in the fused mullite market are:



● TAM Ceramics

● Electro Abrasives

● Washington Mills

● Saint-Gobain

● Alkane Resources

● KT Refractories

● Ashapura Group

● Imerys Fused Minerals

● Doral

● Cumi Murugappa

● Cera Industries

● Monofrax LLC

● Tosoh Corp.

● Pred Materials



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



● Ceramic Grade

● Refractory Grade

● Others



By Application:



● Steel

● Electronics

● Glass

● Refractories

● Others



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/14352/single



About the report:



The global fused mullite market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com