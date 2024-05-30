HashiCorp Announces First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

First quarter revenue totaled $160.6 million, representing an increase of 16% year-over-year.

Trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention Rate was 113% at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to 127% at the end of first quarter of fiscal 2024.

First quarter GAAP RPO totaled $748.5 million, representing an increase of 18% year-over-year; first quarter current GAAP RPO totaled $454.0 million, representing an increase of 22% year-over-year.

First quarter non-GAAP RPO totaled $770.9 million, representing an increase of 17% year-over-year; first quarter current non-GAAP RPO totaled $473.6 million, representing an increase of 20% year-over-year.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), a leading provider of multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2025, ended April 30, 2024.

“The HashiCorp team delivered another quarter of solid performance in Q1 of FY25, with revenue growth of 16% year-over-year,” said Dave McJannet, CEO, HashiCorp. “Additionally, the launch of the Infrastructure Cloud at the Nasdaq MarketSite in April demonstrated further progress in our efforts to expand the HashiCorp Cloud Platform and build a unified SaaS offering for the world’s largest enterprises as they mature their cloud estates.”

Proposed Merger with International Business Machines ("IBM")

As announced on April 24, 2024, HashiCorp and IBM have entered into a definitive agreement under which IBM will acquire HashiCorp for $35.00 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of $6.4 billion. The transaction is currently expected to close by the end of 2024, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, approval of the transaction by HashiCorp shareholders, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

In light of the proposed transaction with IBM, HashiCorp will not be holding a conference call to discuss financial results or providing financial guidance in conjunction with its first quarter 2025 earnings release.

Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Financial Results

Revenue: Total revenue was $160.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, up 16% from $138.0 million in the same period last year.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $130.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, representing an 81% gross margin, compared to a GAAP gross profit of $111.2 million and an 81% gross margin in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $136.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, representing an 85% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $115.0 million and an 83% non-GAAP gross margin in the same period last year.

Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $67.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to GAAP operating loss of $67.8 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating loss was $4.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $27.3 million in the same period last year.

Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss was $51.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a GAAP net loss of $53.3 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $11.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $12.7 million in the same period last year.

Net Income (Loss) per Share: GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.26 based on 200.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.28 based on 190.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the same period last year. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $0.06 and $0.05, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.07 in the same period last year.

Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO): Total RPO was $748.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $635.3 million in the same period last year. The current portion of GAAP RPO was $454.0 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $373.5 million at the end of the same period last year. Total non-GAAP RPO was $770.9 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $660.2 million at the end of the same period last year. The current portion of non-GAAP RPO was $473.6 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $394.6 million at the end of the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments: Net cash provided by operating activities was $28.1 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $3.9 million provided by operating activities in the same period last year. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $1,307.8 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $1,289.2 million at the end of the same period last year.

Reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to the most comparable non-GAAP financial measures have been provided in the tables included in this release.

Fiscal 2025 First Quarter and Recent Operating Highlights

HashiCorp ended the first quarter of fiscal 2025 with 4,558 customers, up from 4,423 customers at the end of the previous fiscal quarter, and up from 4,153 customers at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

The Company ended the first quarter of fiscal 2025 with 918 customers with equal or greater than $100,000 in Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”), up from 897 customers at the end of the previous fiscal quarter and 830 customers at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Customers with equal to or greater than $100,000 in ARR represented 90% of total revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 89% in the previous fiscal quarter and 89% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Quarterly subscription revenue from HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) reached $24.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $21.3 million in the previous fiscal quarter and up from $16.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

The Company's trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention Rate was 113% at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 115% in the previous quarter and 127% at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

About HashiCorp, Inc.

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. HashiCorp's software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s portfolio of products includes Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary™, and Waypoint™. HashiCorp offers products as community, enterprise, and as managed cloud services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though most HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. For more information, visit hashicorp.com.

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, as amended, including, among others, statements about HashiCorp’s business strategy, go-to-market initiatives, revenue growth, and long-term opportunity related to HashiCorp’s product innovation. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “likely,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from current expectations and beliefs, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, HashiCorp and its business as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) pursuant to our Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 20, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q dated May 30, 2024, and our future reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for HashiCorp to differ materially from those contained in HashiCorp’s forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and HashiCorp specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we have disclosed non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP free cash flow and total and current non-GAAP RPOs, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure at the end of this release.

We calculate non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit before amortization of stock-based compensation included in the amortized expenses of capitalized internal-use software, stock-based compensation expense, and amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross margin before the impact of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP operating loss before amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and merger and acquisition-related expenses. We calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net loss before amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and merger and acquisition-related expenses comprise one-time costs associated with advisory, legal, and other professional fees, net of tax adjustments.

We calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted).

We calculate non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue is calculated as non-GAAP free cash flow divided by total revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP RPOs as RPOs plus customer deposits, which are refundable pre-paid amounts, based on the timing of when these customer deposits are expected to be recognized as revenue in future periods. The current portion of non-GAAP RPO represents the amount to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months.

Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, non-GAAP free cash flow, non-GAAP RPOs or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://ir.hashicorp.com.





HashiCorp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

April 30, 2024 2023 Revenue: License $ 16,349 $ 15,158 Support 113,632 101,913 Cloud-hosted services 24,590 16,544 Subscription revenue 154,571 133,615 Professional services and other 6,008 4,368 Total revenue 160,579 137,983 Cost of revenue: Cost of license 537 585 Cost of support 15,199 14,843 Cost of cloud-hosted services 8,898 7,028 Cost of subscription revenue 24,634 22,456 Cost of professional services and other 5,678 4,332 Total cost of revenue 30,312 26,788 Gross profit 130,267 111,195 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 93,142 90,564 Research and development 58,835 54,193 General and administrative 46,002 34,248 Total operating expenses 197,979 179,005 Loss from operations (67,712 ) (67,810 ) Interest income 17,207 14,980 Other expenses, net 38 (120 ) Loss before income taxes (50,467 ) (52,950 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 661 308 Net loss $ (51,128 ) $ (53,258 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted 200,073 190,806





HashiCorp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) As of April 30, 2024 January 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 594,738 $ 763,414 Short-term investments 713,099 515,163 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 106,071 182,614 Deferred contract acquisition costs 48,988 50,285 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,619 30,075 Total current assets 1,502,515 1,541,551 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 75,263 80,055 Acquisition-related intangible assets, net 10,903 11,611 Goodwill 12,197 12,197 Other assets, non-current 47,695 46,533 Total assets $ 1,648,573 $ 1,691,947 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,404 $ 9,081 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 17,087 15,143 Accrued compensation and benefits 48,049 56,007 Deferred revenue 297,302 334,894 Customer deposits 22,402 25,627 Total current liabilities 402,244 440,752 Deferred revenue, non-current 24,383 26,659 Other liabilities, non-current 10,367 11,543 Total liabilities 436,994 478,954 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, par value of $0.000015 per share; 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively; 139,601 and 125,333 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 2 1 Class B common stock, par value of $0.000015 per share; 200,000 and 200,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively; 61,369 and 73,921 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 1 2 Additional paid-in capital 2,235,808 2,184,451 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,036 ) (393 ) Accumulated deficit (1,022,196 ) (971,068 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,211,579 1,212,993 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,648,573 $ 1,691,947





HashiCorp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (51,128 ) $ (53,258 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash from operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized 48,817 40,163 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,117 1,583 Non-cash operating lease cost 909 733 Accretion of discounts on marketable securities (3,550 ) (1,345 ) Other 11 (28 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 76,507 59,433 Deferred contract acquisition costs 6,088 876 Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,601 ) (10,346 ) Accounts payable 8,187 1,020 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (158 ) (2,243 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (7,958 ) (5,075 ) Deferred revenue (39,868 ) (25,830 ) Customer deposits (3,225 ) (1,809 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,148 3,874 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (232 ) (391 ) Capitalized internal-use software (2,523 ) (2,739 ) Purchases of short-term investments (439,213 ) (342,330 ) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 49,071 21,239 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 194,477 — Net cash used in investing activities (198,420 ) (324,221 ) Cash flows from financing activities Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (31 ) (9 ) Payments related to acquisition holdback (54 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 1,681 1,013 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,596 1,004 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (168,676 ) (319,343 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period 763,414 1,286,134 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period $ 594,738 $ 966,791





HashiCorp, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 130,267 $ 111,195 Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software 628 388 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 5,070 3,431 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 625 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 136,590 $ 115,014 GAAP gross margin 81 % 81 % Non-GAAP gross margin 85 % 83 % Reconciliation of loss from operations GAAP loss from operations $ (67,712 ) $ (67,810 ) Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software 628 388 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 48,817 40,162 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 708 — Add: Merger expense 12,767 — Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (4,792 ) $ (27,260 ) GAAP operating margin (42 )% (49 )% Non-GAAP operating margin (3 )% (20 )%





Three Months Ended April 30, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of net loss and net loss per share GAAP net loss $ (51,128 ) $ (53,258 ) Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software 628 388 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 48,817 40,162 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 708 — Add: Acquisition-related expenses 12,767 — Less: Tax adjustments (1) $ (602 ) $ — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 11,191 $ (12,708 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.28 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.06 $ (0.07 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.07 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted 200,073 190,806 Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic 200,073 190,806 Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted 207,326 190,806 Reconciliation of free cash flow GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 28,148 $ 3,874 Add: purchases of property and equipment (232 ) (391 ) Add: capitalized internal-use software (2,523 ) (2,739 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 25,393 $ 744 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities as a % of revenue 18 % 3 % Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue 16 % 1 % Trailing twelve months ("TTM") Total Revenue $ 605,733 $ 512,975 TTM cash provided by (used in) operating activities 17,297 (66,869 ) TTM free cash inflow (outflow) 1,768 (69,999 ) TTM cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a % of revenue 3 % (13 )% TTM free cash inflow (outflow) as a % of revenue — % (2) (14 )%

(1) The adjustments relate to the tax impact of stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangibles.

(2) Amount is less than 1%.







HashiCorp, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RPOS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) As of April 30, 2024 January 31, 2024 GAAP RPOs GAAP short-term RPOs $ 454,030 $ 460,170 GAAP long-term RPOs 294,439 315,580 Total GAAP RPOs $ 748,469 $ 775,750 Add: Customer deposits Customer deposits expected to be recognized within the next 12 months $ 19,522 $ 22,882 Customer deposits expected to be recognized after the next 12 months 2,880 2,745 Total customer deposits $ 22,402 $ 25,627 Non-GAAP RPOs Non-GAAP short-term RPOs $ 473,552 $ 483,052 Non-GAAP long-term RPOs 297,319 318,325 Total Non-GAAP RPOs $ 770,871 $ 801,377





HashiCorp, Inc.

PRESENTATION OF KEY HISTORICAL BUSINESS METRICS

(dollars in millions, except customers and percentages)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30,

2024 January 31,

2024 October 30,

2023 July 31,

2023 April 30,

2023 Number of customers (as of end of period) 4,558 4,423 4,354 4,217 4,153 Number of customers equal or greater than $100,000 in ARR 918 897 877 851 830 GAAP Remaining Performance Obligations ($M) $ 748.5 $ 775.8 $ 678.2 $ 682.5 $ 635.3 Non-GAAP Remaining Performance Obligations ($M)(1) $ 770.9 $ 801.4 (1) $ 700.4 (1) $ 708.0 (1) $ 660.2 Quarterly subscription revenue from HCP ($M) $ 24.6 $ 21.3 $ 19.9 $ 18.4 $ 16.5 Trailing four quarters average Net Dollar Revenue Retention Rate 113 % 115 % 119 % 124 % 127 % Trailing twelve months cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a % of revenue 3 % (2 )% (3 )% (8 )% (13 )% Trailing twelve months Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue(1) — % (2) (4 )% (1) (6 )% (1) (10 )% (1) (15 )%

(1) For the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP for the historical periods presented, refer to our prior earning releases.

(2) Amount is less than 1%.







HashiCorp, Inc.

PRESENTATION OF KEY HISTORICAL FINANCIAL DATA

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30,

2024 January 31,

2024 October 30,

2023 July 31,

2023 April 30,

2023 Revenue $ 160,579 $ 155,783 $ 146,125 $ 143,246 $ 137,983 GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 28,148 $ 10,286 $ 8,657 $ (29,794 ) $ 3,874 Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 25,393 $ 7,283 (1) $ 5,716 (1) $ (36,625 ) (1) $ 744

(1) For the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP for the historical periods presented, refer to our prior earning releases.





