O2Gold Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

TORONTO, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (NEX: OTGO.H) (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its first tranche of a previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of common shares (each, a “Common Share”) at a price of $0.05 per Common Share (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of $100,000 (the “First Tranche”). For more information about the Offering, please see the Company’s press release dated April 24, 2023, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Pursuant to the First Tranche, O2Gold issued 2 million Common Shares at a price of $0.05 per share. The securities issued in connection with the First Tranche are subject to a statutory four month hold period, which expires on October 1, 2024. Completion of the Offering (including the First Tranche) is subject to receipt of final approval of the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

In connection with the Offering, O2Gold paid finder’s fees of $1,750 in cash and issued 35,000 non-transferable finder’s warrants (“Finder’s Warrants”) to an eligible finder in accordance with TSXV policies. Each Finder’s Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.05 at any time prior to May 30, 2025. The net proceeds of the First Tranche are expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About O2Gold

O2Gold is a mineral exploration company.

For additional information, please contact:

Scott Moore, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (416) 861-1685



