Vytelle Announces Expansion Plans to Melbourne, Australia with its Twenty-First Global Bovine In Vitro Fertilization Laboratory

Brisbane, Australia, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vytelle, the fastest-growing in vitro fertilization (IVF) company, proudly announces its plans to open its third Australian-based laboratory and 21st globally, to be strategically located in the Melbourne region. This expansion further signifies Vytelle’s commitment to providing innovative reproductive solutions and unparalleled access to hormone-free IVF for beef and dairy farmers in Australia.

The state-of-the-art facility, set to open later this year, will provide increased market accessibility to Vytelle ADVANCE™, a breakthrough hormone free in vitro fertilization (IVF) technology, including proprietary media, delivering high quality frozen and fresh embryos to farmers to produce more valuable calves faster maximizing genetic progress.

"Our expansion plans are a clear sign of Vytelle's dedication to support our existing and future customers delivering more access and options for fresh embryo programs In Victoria and Southern New South Wales," said Lisa Rumsfeld, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Vytelle. "We have chosen to expand in the Melbourne area to serve the large number of progressive beef and dairy farmers committed to optimizing their herds and sustainable agricultural practices."

This announcement comes just ten months after the opening of Vytelle's Brisbane lab which has been progressively scaling. Since opening the Brisbane lab in July 2023, Vytelle's game changing direct transfer method for frozen embryos has set a new standard.

"Our demonstrated results with direct transfer frozen embryo are revolutionising market perceptions around the use and possibilities of Vytelle’s frozen embryos to overcome historical logistical challenges delivering predictable results," commented Andrew Donoghue, Vytelle's Australian Commercial Director. "The Melbourne lab will open up increased possibilities to expand our services to offer both frozen and fresh embryos programs in the region to our customers," he continued.

Committed to partnerships and fostering local expertise, Vytelle will continue to align with local partners to provide complimentary services such as donor housing, recipient management, collections facilities and embryo transfers.

The Vytelle Australia team is serving farmers with frozen programs today with ovum pick-ups from our Brisbane lab. Visit www.vytelle.com to stay Informed about our Melbourne lab opening details.

About Vytelle

Vytelle is a precision livestock company reshaping how cattle producers worldwide optimize their herds. Through Vytelle’s integrated technology platform, generations of genetic gains can be made in just a few years. This allows producers to sustainably deliver more protein with fewer inputs, helping to ensure meat and milk are viable, competitive food choices for future generations.

