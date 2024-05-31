Global Dyspepsia Drugs Market Size To Worth Exceed USD 14.7 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.46%

New York, United States , May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dyspepsia Drugs Market Size is to Grow from USD 9.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 14.7 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.46% during the projected period.





Dyspepsia is defined as chronic or recurrent pain or discomfort centered in the upper abdomen, mainly in or around the midline as opposed to the right or left hypochondrium, characterized by pain sensation or discomfort in the upper abdomen. It might be described as indigestion, gassiness, early satiety, postprandial fullness, gnawing, or burning. Treatment of functional dyspepsia generally involves symptom management and lifestyle changes such as adjusting diet, and taking symptom relievers such as antacids. The aim is to address the underlying organic cause, such as antibiotics for H. pylori infection or drugs that reduce stomach acid production. Medication options include antacids, H-2 receptor antagonists, PPIs (proton pump inhibitors), prokinetics, antibiotics, and antidepressants. There are a variety of heartburn medicines available over the counter to ease symptoms. These include aluminum hydroxide gel, calcium carbonate, magnesium hydroxide, Gaviscon, Gelusil, Maalox, Mylanta, Rolaids, and Pepto Bismol, as antacids while acid reducers include cimetidine, famotidine, and nizatidine. The introduction of novel therapies such as prokinetic agents, mucoprotective agents, and neuromodulators, is presenting new opportunities for market growth. The increasing prevalence of functional dyspepsia with the rising geriatric population is propelling the market demand for dyspepsia drugs. Further, the growing preference for OTC medications like antacids and PPIs for treating symptoms of heartburn is driving the market growth. However, the associated side effects and the availability of alternative therapies for dyspepsia are restraining the global dyspepsia drugs market.



Browse key industry insights spread across 277 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Dyspepsia Drugs Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Indication (Functional Dyspepsia and Organic Dyspepsia), By Drug Type (Proton Pump Inhibitors, H-2 Receptor Antagonists, Antacids, Antibiotics, Prokinetics, and Antidepressants), By Medication (Branded and Generic), By Mode (Over-The-Counter and Prescription), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The functional dyspepsia segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share in 2023.

Based on indication, the global dyspepsia drugs market is segmented into functional dyspepsia and organic dyspepsia. Among these, the functional dyspepsia segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. The symptoms of functional dyspepsia are an upset stomach with no obvious cause. It is a common form of functional disorders that affect 10-20% of patients who seek medical attention for their symptoms. As a result, the growing cases of this condition drive the market demand in the functional dyspepsia segment.

The proton pump inhibitors surgery segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the drug type, the global dyspepsia drugs market is segmented into proton pump inhibitors, H-2 receptor antagonists, antacids, antibiotics, prokinetics, and antidepressants. Among these, the proton pump inhibitors segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. Proton pump inhibitors have been established as an effective treatment for functional dyspepsia reducing stomach acid, and prokinetics accelerate stomach emptying. Overall dyspepsia symptoms were more effectively relieved by proton pump inhibitors (PPI) than by placebo.

The branded segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR rate through the forecast period.

Based on the medication, the global dyspepsia drugs market is segmented into branded and generic. Among these, the branded segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR rate through the forecast period. Compared to generic alternatives, branded medications have better drug absorption, fewer side effects, or increased overall effectiveness. Consequently, the growing use of branded medications drives the branded dyspepsia drugs market.

The over-the-counter segment dominated the global dyspepsia drugs market during the forecast period.

Based on the mode, the global dyspepsia drugs market is segmented into over-the-counter and prescription. Among these, the over-the-counter segment dominated the global dyspepsia drugs market during the forecast period. Medications that can be purchased over-the-counter (OTC) do not require a prescription. OTC medications are available to relieve the symptoms of heartburn. To treat mild or sporadic dyspepsia, over-the-counter antacids like Tums or Gaviscon are prescribed.

The retail pharmacies segment held the largest revenue share of the global dyspepsia drugs market in 2023.

Based on the distribution channel, the global dyspepsia drugs market is segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Among these, the retail pharmacies segment held the largest revenue share of the global dyspepsia drugs market in 2023. To provide easier and more widespread access to pharmacy services, governments have deregulated the retail pharmacy sector. Over the past few decades, there has been an increase in competition in the retail pharmacy sector.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The growing prevalence of H.pylori-associated dyspepsia leads to increasing demand for pharmacological therapy for dyspepsia influencing market growth for dyspepsia drugs. Further, urbanization and changing lifestyles with unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles are collectively driving the market in the region.

North America region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) surging the demand for PPIs and H2 blockers. The growing cases of dyspepsia with the increased investment in healthcare infrastructure are contributing to the market growth in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global dyspepsia drugs market are AstraZeneca plc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Procter & Gamble, Haleon plc, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AbbVie Inc., and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, Meiji Seika Pharma and Zeria Pharmaceutical announced that their functional dyspepsia treatment Acofide (acotiamide) has been granted regulatory approval in Thailand.

In February 2020, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the first-to-market launch of Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Tablets, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Vimovo (Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium) Delayed-Release Tablets approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

