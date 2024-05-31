VEON discloses April YTD trading update at its AGM

Amsterdam, 31 May 2024 07:00 CEST –

VEON April YTD 2024 Highlights

Total revenue of USD 1,278 million, +8.6% YoY (+12.9% YoY in local currency)

Service revenue of USD 1,226 million, +7.5% YoY (+11.7% YoY in local currency)

EBITDA of USD 528 million, +2.1% YoY (+6.4% YoY in local currency)

VEON appoints UHY LLP as auditors for VEON Group’s 2023 PCAOB audit

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services (“VEON or, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) will report its key financial highlights for the first four months of 2024 ("4M24") at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) being held today.

During the first four months of 2024, the Group demonstrated accelerated growth. Reported currency revenues for the first four months of 2024 saw an 8.6% increase compared to the previous year; and local currency revenues increased by 12.9% year-on-year. Five out of VEON’s six operating countries demonstrated reported currency revenue growth during this period; and Kyivstar started stabilizing its year-on-year performance in April while continuing to serve Ukraine with dedication.

"The robust results for the first four months of 2024 reflect the successful execution of VEON’s Digital Operator strategy, which continues to drive our accelerated top-line growth. Our revenues for 4M24 have increased by nearly 9% year-on-year in reported currency, and almost 13% in local currency terms, fueled by strong performance across our operations and supported by positive FX developments in some of the markets. I would like to thank our Board for their guidance as we continue to execute our strategy successfully, and our shareholders for their continued trust,” said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO.

The table below details 4M24 and 4M23 revenues and EBITDA and YoY trends for the Group on a country-by-country basis:

USD million

(unaudited) 4M24



4M23



YoY

(reported) YoY

(local currency) Total revenue 1,278 1,178 8.6% 12.9% Ukraine 262 303 (13.5%) (8.8%) Pakistan 435 355 22.3% 28.8% Kazakhstan 287 236 21.7% 20.4% Bangladesh 190 185 2.3% 6.1% Uzbekistan 89 84 5.2% 16.0% Kyrgyzstan 18 17 8.7% 11.7% Service revenue 1,226 1,141 7.5% 11.7% Ukraine 259 301 (14.0%) (9.3%) Pakistan 395 331 19.3% 25.5% Kazakhstan 280 228 22.6% 21.4% Bangladesh 188 182 2.9% 6.7% Uzbekistan 88 84 5.0% 15.8% Kyrgyzstan 18 17 8.5% 11.5% EBITDA 528 517 2.1% 6.4% Ukraine 137 176 (22.3%) (17.9%) Pakistan 195 162 19.8% 25.9% Kazakhstan 157 124 26.5% 25.2% Bangladesh 63 68 (7.7%) (4.3%) Uzbekistan 32 37 (13.7%) (4.9%) Kyrgyzstan 6 7 (2.1%) 0.6%

The full AGM presentation is available on the VEON Group website at https://www.veon.com/investors/equity-investors/agm/ .

About VEON

VEON is a global digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to about 160 million customers in six dynamic markets. We transform people’s lives, empower individuals, create opportunities for greater digital inclusion and drive economic growth across countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam, and has a broad investor base. For more information visit: https://www.veon.com .

