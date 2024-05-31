Global Dialysis Chairs Market Size To Exceed USD 130.9 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.47%

New York, United States , May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dialysis Chairs Market Size is to Grow from USD 84.5 Million in 2023 to USD 130.9 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.47% during the projected period.





Dialysis chairs also named hemodialysis chairs, dialysis recline or dialysis recliner chairs, dialysis patient chairs, and renal chairs, are specialized medical furniture designed for patients undergoing hemodialysis, a medical procedure used to filter waste products and excess fluids from the blood when the kidneys are unable to perform this function effectively. These chairs are typically found in dialysis centers, clinics, and hospitals where patients receive hemodialysis treatment. The designing of chairs provide a comfortable and supportive seating arrangement for patients during the hours-long dialysis sessions, accommodating the needs of patients undergoing hemodialysis by providing high standards of comfort and safety. The growing prevalence of age-related kidney disorders and the number of dialysis centers are driving the global dialysis chair market. The lack of kidney donors increased the need for dialysis treatment which ultimately resulted in driving the dialysis chair market. Further, government initiatives and healthcare investments for increasing access to dialysis services are significantly contributing to market growth. In addition, the growing research in nephrology and the development of new treatment protocols further upsurge the market growth for dialysis chairs. On the contrary, the high cost of advanced dialysis chair models is restraining the global dialysis chair market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the" Global Dialysis Chairs Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Category (Standard Dialysis Chairs and Reclining Dialysis Chairs), By Product (Manual Dialysis Chairs and Electric Dialysis Chairs), By End-Use (Hospitals, Dialysis Centers, and Home Care), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033”

The reclining dialysis chairs segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on category, the global dialysis chairs market is segmented into standard dialysis chairs and reclining dialysis chairs. Among these, the reclining dialysis chairs segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. The purpose of reclining chairs is to improve patient comfort during a range of medical procedures, therapies, and recuperations. The increasing need for patient convenience and comfort during dialysis treatments drives the reclining dialysis chair segment market.

The electric dialysis chairs segment held the largest revenue share of the global dialysis chairs market in 2023.

Based on product, the global dialysis chairs market is segmented into manual dialysis chairs and electric dialysis chairs. Among these, the electric dialysis chairs segment held the largest revenue share of the global dialysis chairs market in 2023. The electronic control of the electric dialysis chair makes it easier to modify the chair’s posture to suit each patient’s unique needs and comfort preferences. Healthcare professionals may easily and precisely modify the chair’s posture via the motorized system. The increasing demand for efficient and comfortable dialysis solutions with the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disorders are driving the electric dialysis chairs segment market.

The dialysis centers segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR through the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the global dialysis chairs market is segmented into hospitals, dialysis centers, and home care. Among these, the dialysis centers segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR through the forecast period. With an average of more than 75 patients per center, the majority of dialysis patients were treated in over 45,600 centers globally in 2019. The expansion of the dialysis center is mainly driven by the increasing demand for renal care services, which in turn drives the market growth in the dialysis centers segment.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The increasing emphasis on patient-centered care with the growing prevalence of kidney disorders in the region is significantly driving the market demand for dialysis chairs market. There is a growing proportion of dialysis patients treated with home dialysis in countries like Canada and USA. Further, the presence of a significant number of hospitals and dialysis clinics and advanced medical equipment, including high-dialysis chairs are propelling the dialysis chair market in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The growing cases of kidney disorders enhance the need for dialysis treatment resulting in driving market demand for dialysis chairs in the region. The large population base country in the region, China has a rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, and awareness about kidney diseases and their treatment is escalating the market in the region. Additionally, the increasing healthcare expenditure and the presence of local manufacturers offering cost-effective chairs are also responsible for driving the dialysis chairs market in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global dialysis chairs market are Digiterm, Champion Manufacturing, Diasol, SEERS Medical, Medi-Plinth, Umano Medical Inc, Zhangjiagang Medi Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., LINET, Acime UK Ltd., Likamed GmbH, AGA Sanitätsartikel GmbH, Fresenius, Health Tec Medical, IBIOM INSTRUMENTS, GREINER, Actualway, and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In March 2021, Winco Manufacturing, LLC. was acquired by Champion Manufacturing Inc., creating a broad provider of clinical seating solutions supporting caregivers across the healthcare continuum from residential care to treatment and specialty procedural care environments.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global dialysis chairs market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Dialysis Chairs Market, Category Analysis

Standard Dialysis Chairs

Reclining Dialysis Chairs

Global Dialysis Chairs Market, Product Analysis

Manual Dialysis Chairs

Electric Dialysis Chairs

Global Dialysis Chairs Market, End-Use Analysis

Hospitals

Dialysis Centers

Home Care

Global Dialysis Chairs Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



