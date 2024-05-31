Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with DIN

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 29, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with DIN

OKX Wallet is now integrated with DIN, the first modular AI-native data pre-processing layer, which includes data collection, verification and vectorization. This integration enables the OKX Web3 community to seamlessly access DIN's solutions via web extension.

Looking ahead, DIN aims to expand AI data partnerships and collaborations, support more ecosystems and blockchains, and continue to develop the node infrastructure and monetize AI pre-processing.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer