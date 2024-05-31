DePIN Mining Aggregator ‘Hivello’ Launches Private Beta Application

Amsterdam & London , May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hivello , a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs) aggregator for Web3 mining, today revealed its highly anticipated app at Consensus , following a signup period that began in December 2023. The private beta version, currently available on Windows, will go live to a select group of users chosen from the pool of 19,600 waitlisted subscribers. This milestone marks a significant step toward creating a comprehensive, future-oriented platform that increases awareness of DePINs and simplifies mining through an easy-to-use, convenient application.



The launch follows the upsized funding round announced in January 2024, with the company raising $2.5 M through prominent backers such as Blockchange Ventures, MH Ventures and Blockchain Founders Fund.

According to HTX Research and Messari , the potential market size of the DePIN sector is estimated to be $2.2 trillion, with the space projected to grow up to $3.5 trillion by 2028. Recognizing this, Hivello is on a mission to make DePINs easily accessible worldwide, simplifying the concept of web3 mining for novices. Users will be able to earn passive income by contributing their computer resources such as CPU, GPU, bandwidth and storage to earn tokens.

Hivello addresses the fragmented, expensive and complex sentiment surrounding DePINs, through a familiar, opt-in application that can onboard the masses to DePIN in three simple steps - download, install and earn. The platform's intuitive design and functionality ensures navigation with ease, with the application optimizing resources on even the slowest of hardware.

Domenic Carosa, Co-Founder and Chairman of Hivello, highlighted the launch as the next pivotal step in Hivello’s long-term vision, stating, “We are incredibly excited to launch Hivello at the prestigious global event, Consensus, following our successful signup phase. We are eager for users to test the private beta, which will be available to a select group from the 19,600 waitlisted members. Our mission has always been to bring DePINs to the masses, and we believe Hivello will not only remove barriers for those curious about DePINs - but also help create its niche within the Web3 sphere. This launch brings us closer as a company and community to advancing DePIN mining, expanding the DePIN ecosystem, and giving DePIN protocols the recognition they deserve”.

The private beta launch at Consensus signifies a pivotal moment for Hivello and the broader ecosystem of decentralized finance by bringing Web3 technology to the masses.





