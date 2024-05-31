Ultrafast Lasers Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030 - Lasers Become Fundamental to Digital Manufacturing & Industry 4.0

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrafast Lasers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Ultrafast Lasers Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Ultrafast Lasers estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.Fiber Lasers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Diode-Pumped Lasers segment is estimated at 7.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The world market trajectories for ultrafast lasers indicate a dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape. In 2023, key competitors hold significant market shares, reflecting the intense competition and innovation within the industry. Lasers have revolutionized manufacturing in the 21st century, raising the bar for various applications, particularly in precision manufacturing, which has become essential for tackling new production challenges and ensuring quality conformance.

Lasers ensure precision in manufacturing by providing unparalleled accuracy and consistency, which is crucial for producing precision parts across virtually every sphere of manufacturing. This robust demand drives numerous opportunities for laser processing technologies. What began as a blend of art and science has transformed into a multi-billion dollar industrial opportunity, with ultrafast lasers at the forefront.

Ultrafast lasers, defined by their extremely short pulse durations, offer unique advantages in precision and minimal thermal damage, making them ideal for smart manufacturing applications. Innovations in this field are continually expanding the capabilities and applications of laser technologies.

Several world-renowned brands dominate the market, leveraging these advancements to enhance their offerings. Market trends and drivers indicate that lasers have become fundamental to digital manufacturing and Industry 4.0. The convergence of photonics and Industry 4.0 is a significant development, with ultrafast lasers serving as perfect partners for smart manufacturing. This digital transformation in manufacturing is expected to be led by laser technologies, underscoring their critical role in the future of industrial production.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $429.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR



The Ultrafast Lasers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$429.2 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$512.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Ultrafast Lasers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

How Lasers Revolutionized Manufacturing in the 21st Century?

Laser Raises Bar for Manufacturing Applications

Precision Manufacturing Emerges As a Vital Tool for Manufacturers to Tackle New Production Challenges & Ensure Quality Conformance

How Lasers Ensure Precision in Manufacturing?

Robust Demand for Precision Parts in Virtually Every Sphere of Manufacturing Drives Opportunities for Laser Processing Technologies

Laser Processing: From Art & Science to a Multi-Billion Dollar Industrial Opportunity

Ultrafast Lasers: Definition & Scope

Innovations

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Lasers Become Fundamental to Digital Manufacturing & Industry 4.0. Here's Why Convergence of Photonics and Industry 4.0 is the Big Story

Ultrafast Lasers Are Perfect Partners for Smart Manufacturing

Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Will Be Led by Laser Technologies

A Review of the Hostile Business Climate in Key End-User Industries Responsible for the Slumping Demand for Ultrafast Lasers

Falling Demand for Electronics Ravages the Electronics End-Use Industry

Shrinking Disposable Incomes Impact Consumer Demand for Electronics & Prospects for Ultrafast Lasers in this Sector

Plummeting Automobile Sales & Production Plant Closures Overshadows Demand for Ultrafast Lasers in Auto Plants

Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)

A Slumping Manufacturing Industry Darkens the Outlook for Ultrafast Lasers

Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points

Additive Manufacturing: An Excellent Opportunity for Ultrafast Lasers

How Laser Technology Helps in 3D Printing?

Multiplier Benefits of Ultrafast Lasers in 3D Printing

The Future of Manufacturing, Heavy Investments in Additive Manufacturing Brightens the Outlook for Spending on Ultrafast Laser Processing

Ultrafast Lasers in Electronics & Semiconductors: The Emerging Next Big Revenue Opportunity

How Lasers Became Ubiquitous in Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing

How Electronics Manufacturers are Leveraging the Benefits of Ultrafast Lasers?

Ultrafast Lasers for Electronic Ceramics Processing

Production Efficiency: A Business Case for Adoption of Ultrafast Lasers in Automotive Manufacturing

Value of Laser Technology for Auto OEMs

How Ultrafast Lasers Ups the Performance & Productivity Game?

Here's Why Ultrafast Fiber Lasers Are Growing in Popularity in Auto Production Plants

New Ultrafast Laser Marking Technology to Play a Key Role in Enabling Auto Part & Component Traceability as Frequency of Vehicle Calls Rises on an Annual Scale

Ultrafast Lasers Find Promising Applications in Micromachining Medical Devices & Surgery/Therapy

Growing Importance of Micromachining Technologies In the Current Golden Age of Miniaturization Brings Ultrafast Lasers Into the Spotlight

