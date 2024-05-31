North America Aluminium Cans Market Report 2024-2032: RTE Food Products Packaging Fuels Demand, Consumers Shift to Aluminum Cans Amid Growing Environmental Concerns

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Aluminium Cans Market Report by Application (Beverages, Food, and Others), and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America aluminium cans market size reached US$ 16.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 22.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during 2023-2032.

Currently, the aluminum cans demand for the packaging of processed and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products, aerated drinks, fruit juices, and energy drinks is rising in North America. Moreover, owing to the growing environmental concerns, consumers are becoming more conscious about limiting the usage of plastics which, in turn, is spurring the demand for aluminum cans in the region.

Further, the increasing consumption of energy and sports drinks in confluence with the growing efforts by manufacturers to finance advertising campaigns for these drinks are strengthening the growth of the beverage industry, thereby boosting the sales of aluminium cans in the region.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered North America





