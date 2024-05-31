Global Urology Laser Market Analysis Report 2024: Market Set to Surpass $1.8 Billion by 2031

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Urology Laser Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Laser Type (Holmium Laser System, Thulium Laser System, Diode Laser System, and Others), By Application By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2024 - 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Urology Laser Market size is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2031, rising at a market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



North America has a high healthcare expenditure, which enables greater access to advanced medical technologies such as urology lasers. Therefore, the North America segment captured $372.5 million revenue in the market in 2022. This has contributed to the increasing use of these in the region. Increased awareness among patients about the benefits of these and educational efforts by healthcare providers have contributed to their increased use in North America.



Urological disorders, including kidney stones, BPH, and urinary tract infections, are experiencing an increase in prevalence on a global scale. The Urology Foundation states that bladder cancer ranks sixteenth among female cancers and eighth among male cancers. Every year, an estimated 5,500 fatalities are attributed to bladder cancer. Thus, the increasing prevalence of urological disorders drives its demand.



Additionally, the global population is experiencing a demographic shift towards an older age profile, with the number of older adults aged 65 and above increasing significantly. This demographic trend, often referred to as the aging population or the rise in the geriatric population has profound implications for healthcare systems worldwide. Therefore, the aging population is more prone to urological disorders, contributing to a higher demand for these procedures among older adults.



However, the high cost of urology laser systems is a significant barrier to their widespread adoption, particularly in emerging economies and smaller clinics. The initial purchase cost can be substantial, making it difficult for healthcare facilities with limited budgets to invest in this technology. Hence, the high cost associated with these treatments may hamper their adoption throughout the forecast period.



Mixed effects were observed on the market as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. One key impact was the disruption of healthcare services, including elective procedures such as those performed with urology lasers. These procedures experienced a transient decline due to the prioritization of resources towards COVID-19 patients by numerous hospitals and healthcare facilities, which compelled them to postpone or cancel non-urgent procedures. Thus, the pandemic had an overall moderate impact on the market.





By Application Analysis



On the basis of application, the market is classified into benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), urolithiasis, non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), and others. The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) segment 46.1% largest revenue share in the market in 2022. These provide a minimally invasive substitute to conventional surgical procedures for treating BPH.



By Laser Type Analysis



Based on laser type, the market is characterized by holmium laser system, thulium laser system, diode laser system, and others. The thulium laser system segment procured 32.1% growth rate in the market in 2022. Thulium lasers are known for their precision and efficacy in targeting and treating specific tissues. This makes them ideal for urological procedures where precision is crucial, such as in treating BPH and other urological conditions.



By Regional Analysis



Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment garnered 29.0% growth rate in the market in 2022. The Asia-Pacific region has seen an increase in the prevalence of urological disorders such as kidney stones, bladder tumors, and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).



Key Companies Profiled

Olympus

Biolitec

Stryker

Boston Scientific

Richard Wolf

Cook Medical

Karl Storz SE

OmniGuide

Allengers Medical Systems

Becton, Dickinson

Market Report Segmentation

By Laser Type

Holmium Laser System

Thulium Laser System

Diode Laser System

Others

By Application

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

Urolithiasis

Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC)

Others

