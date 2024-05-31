Europe Data Masking Market Projected to Reach $137.8 Million by 2031, Accelerated by Digital Transformation and Cloud Adoption

Dublin, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Data Masking Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), By Component (Solution and Services), By Type, By Business Function, By Enterprise Size, By End-use. By Country and Growth Forecast, 2024 - 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Data Masking Market is forecast to witness market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031.



The German market dominated the European Data Masking Market by Country in 2023 and is set to continue to be a dominant market until 2031, achieving a market value of $137.8 million by 2031. The UK market is set to exhibit a CAGR of 10.4% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the French market is forecast to experience a CAGR of 12.3% during 2024-2031.





Adopting cloud computing and digital transformation initiatives has also accelerated the demand for data masking solutions that protect data across diverse environments and platforms. Cloud-based data masking solutions offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, making them attractive options for organizations seeking to secure their data in the cloud while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements.



Additionally, data masking finds applications across diverse industries and sectors where sensitive information needs to be protected while ensuring its utility for legitimate use. For instance, in the healthcare industry, data masking is used to anonymize patient records, including medical histories, treatment information, and personally identifiable information (PII), such as names and social security numbers. This helps healthcare organizations comply with regulations like the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) while allowing for data analysis, research, and sharing with authorized personnel.



Sweden is known for its innovative manufacturing sector, which relies heavily on proprietary technology and intellectual property. With the advent of smart manufacturing, there's a heightened need to protect sensitive intellectual property from unauthorized access or theft. Thus, the increasing smart manufacturing and rising digital transformation in the region propel the market's growth.



Based on Deployment Mode, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Dynamic and Static. Based on Business Function, the market is segmented into Finance, Operations, Sales & Marketing, Legal and Human Resource (HR) & Others.

Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise. Based on End-use, the market is segmented into BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Retail & eCommerce and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



Key Companies Profiled

IBM

Oracle

Informatica

Micro Focus International

Broadcom

Solix Technologies

Delphix

ARCAD Software

Innovative Routines International (IRI), Inc.

Ekobit

