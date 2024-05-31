RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-05-31
|Loan
|1059
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007125927
|Maturity
|2026-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|4,450
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|14
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|2.777 %
|Lowest yield
|2.772 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.778 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|75.00
|Auction date
|2024-05-31
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|900 +/- 900
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,200
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|900
|Number of bids
|18
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|2.457 %
|Lowest yield
|2.457 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.457 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|97.74