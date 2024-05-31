RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2024-05-31
Loan1059
Coupon1.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0007125927 
Maturity2026-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000 
Total bid volume, SEK mln4,450 
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000 
Number of bids14 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.777 %
Lowest yield2.772 %
Highest accepted yield2.778 %
% accepted at highest yield       75.00 

 

Auction date2024-05-31
Loan1056 
Coupon2.25 %
ISIN-codeSE0004517290 
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln900 +/- 900 
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,200 
Volume sold, SEK mln900 
Number of bids18 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.457 %
Lowest yield2.457 %
Highest accepted yield2.457 %
% accepted at highest yield       97.74 



 